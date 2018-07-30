Log in
News Summary

IGE+XAO : Consolidated turnover for the first half 2018 (in IFRS norms)

07/30/2018

Toulouse, the IGE+XAO Group announces:

Consolidated turnover for the first half 2018 (in IFRS norms).

(Period from 1st January 2018 to 30thJune 2018).

Following the change in the close-out date of the accounts decided by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2018 and after having published its turnover of 2017/2018 third quarter ending 30 April 2018, IGE+XAO announces its consolidated turnover for the first half-year 2018; the latter amounts to 16,013,295 euros compared to 15,996,874 euros one year earlier, which is an increase of 0.10%. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of the application of IFRS 15 over this period, the growth in the activity would have been 3.44%.

[Attachment]

Consolidated accounts for the first half 2018 (in IFRS norms).

Disclaimer

IGE+XAO SA published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 17:56:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 31,4 M
EBIT 2018 8,80 M
Net income 2018 6,50 M
Finance 2018 32,1 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 28,34
P/E ratio 2019 26,49
EV / Sales 2018 5,41x
EV / Sales 2019 5,10x
Capitalization 202 M
Chart IGE+XAO
Duration : Period :
IGE+XAO Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IGE+XAO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 149 €
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Di Crescenzo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Revel-Mouroz Director
Charles Baudron Director
Corinne De Pradier D'Agrain Director
Christian Colin Head-Press Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGE+XAO7.30%236
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.88%842 232
RED HAT21.10%26 493
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.21%15 639
CITRIX SYSTEMS27.33%15 316
SPLUNK INC22.04%15 086
