IGE+XAO : Consolidated turnover for the first half 2018 (in IFRS norms)

Toulouse, the IGE+XAO Group announces:

Consolidated turnover for the first half 2018 (in IFRS norms).

(Period from 1st January 2018 to 30thJune 2018).

Following the change in the close-out date of the accounts decided by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 25 June 2018 and after having published its turnover of 2017/2018 third quarter ending 30 April 2018, IGE+XAO announces its consolidated turnover for the first half-year 2018; the latter amounts to 16,013,295 euros compared to 15,996,874 euros one year earlier, which is an increase of 0.10%. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of the application of IFRS 15 over this period, the growth in the activity would have been 3.44%.

[Attachment]

Consolidated accounts for the first half 2018 (in IFRS norms).