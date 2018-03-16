iHeart Tells Bankruptcy Judge Balance-Sheet Restructuring Is Gaining Support

By Becky Yerak and Peg Brickley

iHeartMedia Inc., the nation's biggest radio broadcaster, is building support for its balance-sheet restructuring, garnering signatures from investors holding $11 billion worth of its debt -- a gain of $1 billion since it filed for chapter 11 on Wednesday.

Lawyers for iHeart unveiled the company's turnaround strategy at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston Thursday, claiming support from 74% of its senior creditors, who are slated to gain control of the company once it exits bankruptcy.

The San Antonio-based company filed for court protection Wednesday, unable to shake more than $20 billion in debt -- the bulk of which was left over from a 2008 leveraged buyout -- while also facing competition from on-demand streaming services.

iHeart lawyer Christopher Marcus told Judge Marvin Isgur Thursday the company will weigh "expressions of interest," including a possible buyout from John Malone's Liberty Media Corp. Mr. Malone's Liberty Media, which owns satellite-radio leader Sirius XM Holdings Inc., had been circling iHeartMedia before the bankruptcy filing, offering to pump $1.16 billion into the broadcaster in return for a 40% stake. Liberty has also bought up iHeart debt to have a say in its restructuring.

Trouble is brewing, however, with a group of iHeartMedia holdouts -- the so-called "legacy" bondholders -- who invested in the company before the LBO. The holdouts, owed about $190 million, blame the company's troubles on the private-equity owners Thomas H. Lee and Bain Capital. THL and Bain purchased iHeart, then known as Clear Channel Communications, as the financial crisis began to take off.

The holdouts, who are junior to the senior creditors under the bankruptcy code's repayment rules, say they deserve the same treatment as senior creditors in the restructuring, including a larger slice of equity in the reorganized company.

In court papers, the legacy bondholders said they had "a front-row seat to a common tragedy -- the burdening of a company with excessive debt in a private equity leveraged buyout, followed by increasingly aggressive capital market transactions orchestrated by those same investors to entrench and enrich themselves further."

iHeart and its senior creditors, however, say the junior bondholders are asking for too much.

What junior bondholders are seeking in return for throwing their weight behind the restructuring plan "exceeded the value that other stakeholders were willing to offer," Brian Coleman, iHeartMedia treasurer, said in a court filing.

The dispute, which prolonged the prebankruptcy talks about how to shake out an overload of debt, will be resolved in a lawsuit within iHeart's chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding.

In broad strokes, the broadcaster's restructuring is designed to chop some $16 billion in debt down to $5.75 billion, mostly by swapping out debt for equity. Plans call for 94% of the equity in iHeartMedia's radio business and all of iHeart's stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. to go to senior creditors led by Franklin Mutual Advisers Inc. Existing stockholders would get about 1% of the equity in the new company, with the rest going to 2021 noteholders and junior noteholders, a bankruptcy filing shows.

iHeart operates about 850 stations and controls Clear Channel Outdoor, one of the world's biggest billboard companies. Clear Channel Outdoor isn't part of the bankruptcy.

iHeartMedia and about three dozen related companies that also filed for bankruptcy protection have more than 12,400 workers, of whom 9,400 are full-time. On-air talent includes Ryan Seacrest, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Steve Harvey and Delilah, a court filing says.

The company said its day-to-day operations would continue as usual during the restructuring, and Thursday, iHeart won preliminary court approval to tap its cash and keep paying talent and other employees.

Although iHeart's private-equity owners stand to lose their entire $2 billion equity investment, THL and Bain have managed to offset virtually all of the potential loss of iHeart's equity. That's because the two firms also bought iHeart's debt at steep discounts in the early days of the buyout, then sold it over the years at a profit as the markets recovered.

Soma Biswas and Anne Steele contributed to this article.