IHS Markit : Bethany Baer of IHS Markit Honored at Women in Technology and Data Awards

IHS
Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and expertise, announced that Bethany Baer, managing director
and chief technology officer of IHS Markit Digital, was named Technology
Leader of the Year at the inaugural Women
in Technology and Data Awards presented by Waters Technology
magazine.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005701/en/
Bethany Baer, CTO at IHS Markit Digital (Photo: Business Wire)
IHS Markit Digital specializes in designing online display of financial
data and creating user interfaces and workflows to interact with data.
More than 100 financial services firms and financial news organizations
depend on IHS Markit for creating and developing online experiences
geared toward customer acquisition, engagement and retention.
“Bethany is an exemplary leader and a role model for women in
technology,” said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at
IHS Markit. “Her technical and business leadership enables us to be the
innovative partner our customers require to capitalize on dynamic video,
advanced personalization, conversational user interfaces and other
technologies that are redefining how financial firms interact with their
clients.”
Waters
Technology is a leading information source for technology trends in
capital markets.
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent
of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial
institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to
sustainable, profitable growth.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005701/en/