IHS Markit

IHS MARKIT (INFO)
IHS Markit : Bethany Baer of IHS Markit Honored at Women in Technology and Data Awards

03/14/2018 | 03:57pm CET

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise, announced that Bethany Baer, managing director and chief technology officer of IHS Markit Digital, was named Technology Leader of the Year at the inaugural Women in Technology and Data Awards presented by Waters Technology magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005701/en/

Bethany Baer, CTO at IHS Markit Digital (Photo: Business Wire)

IHS Markit Digital specializes in designing online display of financial data and creating user interfaces and workflows to interact with data. More than 100 financial services firms and financial news organizations depend on IHS Markit for creating and developing online experiences geared toward customer acquisition, engagement and retention.

“Bethany is an exemplary leader and a role model for women in technology,” said Lance Uggla, chairman and chief executive officer at IHS Markit. “Her technical and business leadership enables us to be the innovative partner our customers require to capitalize on dynamic video, advanced personalization, conversational user interfaces and other technologies that are redefining how financial firms interact with their clients.”

Waters Technology is a leading information source for technology trends in capital markets.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 845 M
EBIT 2018 1 010 M
Net income 2018 529 M
Debt 2018 4 130 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 38,49
P/E ratio 2019 32,72
EV / Sales 2018 6,16x
EV / Sales 2019 5,72x
Capitalization 19 537 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | INFO | BMG475671050 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT8.77%19 537
EXPERIAN GROUP-2.90%20 381
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%10 213
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 497
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC1.15%2 051
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC-4.36%627
