Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IHS Markit    INFO   BMG475671050

IHS MARKIT (INFO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

IHS Markit : Jane’s by IHS Markit Discovers Likely Operational Testing at North Korean Nuclear Reactor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:11am CET

Analysis of satellite imagery suggests preliminary testing has taken place

North Korea has recently initiated testing at one of its nuclear reactor sites in Yongbyon, according to a new report from Jane’s by IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005225/en/

DigitalGlobe imagery showing emissions from the stack at the Yongbyon experimental light water react ...

DigitalGlobe imagery showing emissions from the stack at the Yongbyon experimental light water reactor (ELWR) on 25 February 2018, suggesting trial operations are under way.

The report, which first appeared in Jane’s Intelligence Review, analyses a range of commercially available satellite imagery from 2017 and 2018, and concludes that preliminary testing of North Korea’s experimental light water reactor (ELWR) at the Yongbyon Atomic Energy Research Center has likely begun.

The analysis used DigitalGlobe imagery from 25 February to identify an emission rising from the ELWR’s stack that implies testing of the machinery at the site. The stack is intended to vent non-condensable gases from the reactor’s primary circuit, and – given that this is the first observation of such activity – it is likely that North Korea is testing the flow path for non-condensables for future operations.

About North Korea’s ELWR

The ELWR was structurally completed in 2013 and is optimised for civilian electricity production, but has yet to become operational. It also has ‘dual-use’ potential and can be modified to produce material for nuclear weapons such as plutonium and tritium.

Jane’s conclusion that preliminary testing of the ELWR likely began in late February follows on from its observation of numerous indicators of increased activity at the ELWR that were visible throughout 2017.

This increased activity – the emplacement of a three-phase power line, a construction and dredging project to supply cooling water to the ELWR’s cooling intake cisterns, and significant movement of vehicles and personnel – was identified by analysts at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) working on a report that was shared for publication in Jane’s Intelligence Review.

With the ELWR test programme now likely to be under way, the reactor itself could become operational with little warning later in 2018 or in 2019, the Jane’s report said.

Given the current lack of international inspections, it is currently not possible to assess with a high degree of confidence whether the ELWR will fulfil a civilian electricity generation function, or whether it will be diverted to produce weapons-grade fissile material. Further monitoring of the type and cadence of activity at the site is likely to reveal clues about North Korea’s ultimate intentions.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Jane’s Intelligence Review

Jane’s Intelligence Review is a security and intelligence publication produced by IHS Markit.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IHS MARKIT
10:11aIHS MARKIT : Jane’s by IHS Markit Discovers Likely Operational Testing at ..
BU
03/14IHS MARKIT : Bethany Baer of IHS Markit Honored at Women in Technology and Data ..
BU
03/07IHS MARKIT : Hyundai Lists Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles For Sale On Carfax.com
PR
03/07IHS MARKIT : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast on March 27, 2018 with Release ..
BU
02/26IHS MARKIT : “Innovation Agora” at CERAWeek by IHS Markit to Deliver..
BU
02/26IHS MARKIT : Announces Innovation Awards Winners at ShowStoppers @ MWC in Barcel..
BU
02/23IHS MARKIT : CERAWeek by IHS Markit to Showcase the 2018 Class of Energy Innovat..
BU
02/23U.S. shale investors still waiting on payoff from oil boom
RE
02/21IHS MARKIT : Construction Labor Market Tightest Since 2000, Demand Outpacing Sup..
PU
02/21IHS MARKIT : U.S. Senator Daniel Sullivan to Speak at CERAWeek 2018 by IHS Marki..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22LyondellBasell Acquires A. Schulman, Creating A New Global Leader In Plastics.. 
02/15CISCO : Opportunity On Pullback 
02/14IHS MARKIT : Positives In The Revised Guidance Underappreciated 
01/24BY THE NUMBERS : Investment Ideas In Growth Stocks 
01/17IHS MARKIT : A Win For The Bulls 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 845 M
EBIT 2018 1 010 M
Net income 2018 529 M
Debt 2018 4 130 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 38,28
P/E ratio 2019 32,54
EV / Sales 2018 6,13x
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
Capitalization 19 429 M
Chart IHS MARKIT
Duration : Period :
IHS Markit Technical Analysis Chart | INFO | BMG475671050 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IHS MARKIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 52,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd S. Hyatt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall P. Harvey Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Deborah Doyle McWhinney Independent Director
Dinyar S. Devitre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IHS MARKIT8.17%19 481
EXPERIAN GROUP-3.18%20 285
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%10 297
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%4 461
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-3.60%2 014
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC-6.41%628
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.