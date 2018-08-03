IHS Markit : Nikkei Japan Services PMI® (with Composite PMI data)

The Japanese service sector began the third quarter with another monthly rise in output, supported by continued growth in new business. In line with upbeat output forecasts, firms increased workforce numbers at the quickest pace in four months.

On the price front, input costs increased at the fastest pace in six months, encouraging businesses to raise output charges to the greatest extent in over four years.

The headline index from the survey - the seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index - edged fractionally lower in July to 51.3, from 51.4 in June, signalling a broadly similar pace of output growth to that seen in the prior survey period. July data stretches the current expansionary sequence into a twenty-second month. That said, the extent of July's rise was only mild and below the average seen over the current growth period.

A slower pace of expansion in the manufacturing sector was also recorded. Subsequently, the Nikkei Composite Output Index declined to 51.8 in July, from 52.1 in June, pointing to a softer expansion in private sector business activity.

Panellists primarily attributed the rise in output to greater intakes of new work. Survey data indicated that demand has improved in each month for the past two years. According to anecdotal evidence, new store openings and successful contract tendering had helped generate new sales in July.

Order book volumes in the goods-producing sector rose to a noticeably slower extent in July. The rate of expansion was the weakest since October 2016.

Japanese service sector businesses faced greater capacity pressures as a result of rising order book volumes. Outstanding business increased for a second month running during July, however the rate of accumulation was only slight and weakened since June.

With new orders and backlogs of work both rising, service sector businesses retained a positive outlook towards future output in July. The level of positive sentiment strengthened amid forecasts of growing client bases, new product launches and planned job creation.

Meanwhile, confidence among manufacturers weakened to a four-month low, but remained strong overall.

In keeping with demand, Japanese service providers raised operating capacities by recruiting additional staff at the beginning of the third quarter. In fact, the rate employment growth was the fastest for four months. Job creation has been observed since the start of 2017.

A moderate pace of employment growth was sustained in the manufacturing sector during July. The rate of increase slowed fractionally, but remained stronger than that seen in the service sector for a seventh straight survey period.

Labour costs were reported to have risen during July, in line with higher employment and increased salaries. Higher prices for food and fuel were also mentioned by panel members. As such, the rate of input cost inflation quickened to a six-month high and was strong overall.

In response, service-providing companies set higher output charges in an attempt to offset profit margin erosion. Furthermore, the extent to which selling prices were raised was the strongest in 50 months.

Similarly, faster rates of inflation in both input costs and output prices were noted by goods producers during July. Increased fuel prices and higher staffing costs also reportedly impacted profit margins at manufacturers.

Comment:

Commenting on the Japanese Services PMI survey data, Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said:

'In general, the signal from the July survey was the status quo - business conditions in Japan's service sector are continuing to improve at a fairly mild pace. Business activity has risen in successive months for almost two years, although the latest reading on the headline figure points to a relatively weak rate of expansion.

'Nonetheless, demand conditions improved to an extent which generated capacity pressures, with panellists pointing to a rise in outstanding business. In turn, this should support further output growth in the coming months. Further positivity can be drawn from the fact that employment growth accelerated to a four-month high, despite reports of rising wage pressures. A stronger degree of business confidence, in tandem with the quickest rate of output price inflation for 50 months, reaffirms the upbeat signal from these forward looking indicators.'

Nikkei Japan Services PMI® is sponsored by NIKKEI

Nikkei is a media organization with newspaper publishing at its core. Our flagship daily newspaper, The Nikkei, has approximately two and a half million subscribers. Nikkei's multi-platform media distribution also includes online, broadcast and magazines.

Since our founding in 1876 as the Chugai Bukka Shimpo (Domestic and Foreign Prices News), we have consistently provided high-quality reporting while maintaining fairness and impartiality. The Nikkei brand has become synonymous with trustworthiness at home and abroad.

Nikkei Inc. offers a range of media platforms to satisfy the diverse needs of our readers. At the core of these services is The Nikkei which has a circulation of approximately two and a half million. Adding further depth to our offerings are our premium content and strong digital technology. The number of paying subscribers to the Nikkei Online Edition, which was launched in 2010, has surpassed 500,000. Our fee-based online services have one of the largest readerships in the world among newspaper publishers. Eight years after its creation, the online edition has evolved from a medium for providing news to readers into a tool that helps people advance their careers.

In 2013, we kicked off the Nikkei Asian Review, an English-language news service provided both online and as a weekly print magazine. The following year, we established an Editorial Headquarters for Asia in Bangkok to deepen our coverage of Asian economic news. In addition, we doubled the number of reporters stationed in Asia outside Japan. 2014 also saw the launch of Nikkei Group Asia Pte., a new company in Singapore tasked with spreading the Nikkei brand in the region. Our goal is to make Nikkei the leading media voice in Asia.

Notes to Editors:

The Nikkei Japan Services PMI® is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private service sector companies. The panel has been carefully selected to accurately replicate the true structure of the services economy.

The Nikkei Japan Composite PMI® is a weighted average of the Manufacturing Output Index and the Services Business Activity Index, and is based on original survey data collected from a representative panel of over 800 companies based in the Japanese manufacturing and service sectors.

Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month based on data collected mid-month. For each of the indicators the 'Report' shows the percentage reporting each response, the net difference between the number of higher/better responses and lower/worse responses, and the 'diffusion' index. This index is the sum of the positive responses plus a half of those responding 'the same'.

Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change. An index reading above 50 indicates an overall increase in that variable, below 50 an overall decrease.

The Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI®) survey methodology has developed an outstanding reputation for providing the most up-to-date possible indication of what is really happening in the private sector economy by tracking variables such as sales, employment, inventories and prices. The indices are widely used by businesses, governments and economic analysts in financial institutions to help better understand business conditions and guide corporate and investment strategy. In particular, central banks in many countries use the data to help make interest rate decisions. PMI surveys are the first indicators of economic conditions published each month and are therefore available well ahead of comparable data produced by government bodies.

IHS Markit do not revise underlying survey data after first publication, but seasonal adjustment factors may be revised from time to time as appropriate which will affect the seasonally adjusted data series. Historical data relating to the underlying (unadjusted) numbers, first published seasonally adjusted series and subsequently revised data are available to subscribers from IHS Markit. Please contact [email protected]

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About PMI

Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI®) surveys are now available for over 40 countries and also for key regions including the eurozone. They are the most closely-watched business surveys in the world, favoured by central banks, financial markets and business decision makers for their ability to provide up-to-date, accurate and often unique monthly indicators of economic trends. To learn more go to https://ihsmarkit.com/products/pmi.html

The intellectual property rights to the Nikkei Japan Services PMI® provided herein are owned by or licensed to IHS Markit. Any unauthorised use, including but not limited to copying, distributing, transmitting or otherwise of any data appearing is not permitted without IHS Markit's prior consent. IHS Markit shall not have any liability, duty or obligation for or relating to the content or information ('data') contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in the data, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall IHS Markit be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages, arising out of the use of the data. Purchasing Managers' IndexTM and PMI® are either registered trade marks of Markit Economics Limited or licensed to Markit Economics Limited. Nikkei uses the above marks under license. IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates.