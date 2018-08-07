IHS Markit : Quilter Investors Selects EDM and thinkFolio from IHS Markit

Integrated data management and investment management platform will be delivered on the cloud

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Quilter Investors Limited, the £17 billion* multi-asset fund manager within the newly listed Quilter plc, has selected its Enterprise Data Management (EDM) and investment management (thinkFolio) solutions. They will be delivered on the AWS Cloud, which will be hosted and managed by IHS Markit.

“As we set out to enhance efficiency and scalability, we needed to build a new, modern IT infrastructure capable of supporting our fast-growing business,” said Mitchell Dean, COO/CFO at Quilter Investors. “The team already had a positive experience of using thinkFolio and the fact that it can be combined with EDM to deliver an end-to-end platform made it an attractive option for us. The managed service that IHS Markit offers means we can hand over the running and maintenance of the platform safe in the knowledge that we will enjoy continuity of service.”

Quilter Investors is using EDM primarily for security and account master management. Once validated, enriched and aggregated, EDM will distribute the data to the front office via thinkFolio. As Quilter Investors’ cross-asset OMS/PMS, thinkFolio will provide portfolio modelling, compliance, cash and FX management and trading. thinkFolio offers the ability to manage the underlying assets of a multi-asset portfolio on a look through basis; this functionality is also integrated with the platform’s core modelling and compliance capabilities.

“Asset managers are increasingly looking for trusted partners to deliver multiple solutions through a managed service,” said Spiros Giannaros, global head of EDM and thinkFolio at IHS Markit. “We are looking forward to working with the team at Quilter Investors to deliver this modern, flexible infrastructure which will play a key role in supporting the firm’s investment requirements and asset class mix.”

*As at 31 March 2018

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About Quilter Investors

Quilter Investors Limited is part of Quilter plc. It provides multi-asset investment solutions designed for advised clients in the UK and internationally and manages more than £17bn on behalf of its investors (as at 31 March 2018). Quilter Investors Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Quilter plc is a leading wealth management business in the UK and internationally, helping to create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow.

Quilter plc oversees £111.6 billion in customer investments (as at 31 March 2018).

