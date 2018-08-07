IHS Markit : Quilter Investors Selects EDM and thinkFolio from IHS Markit

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions, today announced that Quilter Investors Limited,
the £17 billion* multi-asset fund manager within the newly listed
Quilter plc, has selected its Enterprise Data Management (EDM)
and investment management (thinkFolio)
solutions. They will be delivered on the AWS Cloud, which will be hosted
and managed by IHS Markit.
“As we set out to enhance efficiency and scalability, we needed to build
a new, modern IT infrastructure capable of supporting our fast-growing
business,” said Mitchell Dean, COO/CFO at Quilter Investors. “The team
already had a positive experience of using thinkFolio and the fact that
it can be combined with EDM to deliver an end-to-end platform made it an
attractive option for us. The managed service that IHS Markit offers
means we can hand over the running and maintenance of the platform safe
in the knowledge that we will enjoy continuity of service.”
Quilter Investors is using EDM primarily for security and account master
management. Once validated, enriched and aggregated, EDM will distribute
the data to the front office via thinkFolio. As Quilter Investors’
cross-asset OMS/PMS, thinkFolio will provide portfolio modelling,
compliance, cash and FX management and trading. thinkFolio offers the
ability to manage the underlying assets of a multi-asset portfolio on a
look through basis; this functionality is also integrated with the
platform’s core modelling and compliance capabilities.
“Asset managers are increasingly looking for trusted partners to deliver
multiple solutions through a managed service,” said Spiros
Giannaros, global head of EDM and thinkFolio at IHS Markit. “We are
looking forward to working with the team at Quilter Investors to deliver
this modern, flexible infrastructure which will play a key role in
supporting the firm’s investment requirements and asset class mix.”
*As at 31 March 2018
About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information,
analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive
economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information,
analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and
government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep
insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has
more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent
of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.
IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its
affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of
their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.
About Quilter Investors
Quilter Investors Limited is part of Quilter plc. It provides
multi-asset investment solutions designed for advised clients in the UK
and internationally and manages more than £17bn on behalf of its
investors (as at 31 March 2018). Quilter Investors Limited is authorised
and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Quilter plc is a leading wealth management business in the UK and
internationally, helping to create prosperity for the generations of
today and tomorrow.
Quilter plc oversees £111.6 billion in customer investments (as at 31
March 2018).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005416/en/