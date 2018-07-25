Log in
IHS MARKIT
News

IHS Markit : Workshop Software Integrates Carfax Data to Increase Shop Efficiency

07/25/2018

MILWAUKEE, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Service shops using Workshop Software now have integrated access to customer vehicle details from Carfax. Workshop Software has enhanced its user-friendly shop management software with Carfax QuickVIN and Carfax Service History Check, plus a one-click button to register customers with myCarfax. Using this information, service technicians can more accurately assess maintenance needs, reduce parts-ordering errors, and increase ticket averages.

Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax)

"We heard loud and clear that building access to Carfax information into our latest products was a must-have for our users," said James Mitchell, CEO of Workshop Software said. "With ease, service technicians can identify key vehicle details that help them process vehicles quicker and see the service and repair history of new and return customers to make better recommendations. We expect this enhancement to our platform will help shops boost their customer service and ultimately, service revenues."

Workshop Software users that register customers with myCarfax are automatically stored as the customer's favorite shop. Drivers get alerts when it's time to return for their next service visit to help increase loyalty and retention. In addition, more than 750,000 customer reviews of myCarfax Service Shops help drive new business to those participating stores.

"Workshop Software is changing the way auto repair shops run their business and interact with clients," said Mark Davis, Director & GM, Software Products of ARI Network Services Inc. "We are excited to bring this technology to the U.S. market and to provide an easy-to-learn, easy-to-use solution for collectively overseeing all aspects of business management.  And now with the Carfax QuickVIN and Carfax Service History Check integration, this great partnership brings even more value and potential profit to all of our customers."

"Carfax and our partners like Workshop Software are equally committed to helping people keep their cars well-maintained," said Vern Poyner, general manager at Carfax. "Regular service details on myCarfax and Carfax Vehicle History Reports help reinforce that these vehicles may be safer, last longer and hold their value better."

About Workshop Software
Workshop Software is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company founded by James Mitchell, CEO, and is based on the northern beaches of Sydney, Australia. The software is being sold in the United States through ARI Network Services, Inc. based in Milwaukee, WI.  Through over 32 years of experience in the automotive market, Workshop Software was built upon Mitchell's interaction with thousands of automotive repair shops workshops that lacked the proper tools to effectively run their business. Workshop Software now serves thousands of customers in 33 countries worldwide.

About Carfax
Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Become a myCarfax Service Shop at www.mycarfaxserviceshop.com or call 888-655-5362. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workshop-software-integrates-carfax-data-to-increase-shop-efficiency-300686666.html

SOURCE Carfax


© PRNewswire 2018
