II-VI, INC. (IIVI)
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine

03/15/2018 | 04:30am CET

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a leader in laser components and subsystems, today announced that its DirectProcess 900  direct diode laser engine is now available with 1 kW continuous output power and network interfaces for Industry 4.0.

1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine from II-VI DIRECTPHOTONICS
II-VI’s DirectProcess 900 leverages its in-house design and manufacturing expertise in diode lasers, high power laser optics and laser light cables to achieve high wall-plug efficiency. Its excellent beam uniformity and top-hat intensity profile, with a beam parameter product (BPP) of less than 8 mm x mrad, enable cutting with smooth edges and welding with clean seams, greatly reducing or eliminating post process steps on metals such as aluminum, copper and steel.


The growing number of applications in industrial materials processing, such as joining, cutting and hardening, is driving the demand for industrial lasers that are more energy and process efficient.  II-VI's DirectProcess 900 leverages its in-house design and manufacturing expertise in diode lasers, high power laser optics and laser light cables to achieve high wall-plug efficiency. Its excellent beam uniformity and top-hat intensity profile, with a beam parameter product (BPP) of less than 8 mm x mrad, enable cutting with smooth edges and welding with clean seams, greatly reducing or eliminating post process steps on metals such as aluminum, copper and steel.

“The ability of the DirectProcess 900 to operate at an output power of 1 kW while maintaining low BPP enables a broad range of processing applications on materials such as aluminum and steel, and on mixed materials such as copper-aluminum used in car batteries,” said Haro Fritsche, Product Line Manager, II-VI DIRECTPHOTONICS. “The state of the art management interface to our laser engines greatly simplifies system integration and control of key laser parameters, enabling our customers to leverage the full benefits of direct diode laser processing.”

The DirectProcess 900 product platform can be programmed to perform precisely timed processes, and can be managed and diagnosed remotely through its TCP/IP or EtherCAT interfaces. II-VI’s 1 kW direct diode laser engines are small, lightweight and only 2 RU high. They can be deployed along with II-VI’s laser processing heads and laser light cables.

II-VI at Laser World of Photonics - Shanghai, March 14-16, 2018

II-VI will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics in Shanghai one of the broadest portfolios of merchant products for all laser technology platforms employed in high-power or precision materials processing. From ultraviolet to the far-infrared, II-VI’s market leading laser optics will be on display along with new products for fiber lasers and some of the most advanced laser heads and beam delivery solutions on the market. In the life sciences area, II-VI’s display will consist of spectroscopy optics, flow cells and precision temperature controlled modules to support advances such as in DNA sequencing. II-VI will also show products from epitaxial wafers to semiconductor lasers that will enable exciting new features such as 3D sensing in the next generation of consumer electronics. 

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to enable our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT:
Mark Lourie
Dir. Corporate Communications
[email protected]
www.ii-vi.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57c0565b-d93f-4079-b9cc-f322e1f19f37

© GlobeNewswire 2018
