ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS (ITW)

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS (ITW)
News

ITW Board of Directors Approves 28 Percent Dividend Increase

08/03/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) authorized a 28 percent increase in the dividend payout to shareholders, representing a quarterly increase of $0.22 per share – or $0.88 per share annually – versus the current dividend rate. The Board declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.00 per share for the third quarter of 2018. The dividend equates to $4.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on October 9, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018.

The Board also approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes management to buy back up to $3 billion of the company’s common stock over an open-ended period of time.  The full authorization represents approximately 22 million shares based on ITW’s closing share price on August 2, 2018.

The company’s existing share repurchase authorization of $6 billion was announced in February 2015 and has approximately $1.4 billion remaining in that program as of June 30, 2018.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company’s unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact
Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych
Tel: 224.661.7566
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 006 M
EBIT 2018 3 646 M
Net income 2018 2 587 M
Debt 2018 5 065 M
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 18,37
P/E ratio 2019 16,91
EV / Sales 2018 3,48x
EV / Sales 2019 3,35x
Capitalization 47 146 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan M. Crown Independent Director
James A. Skinner Lead Independent Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-16.59%47 146
3M COMPANY-12.03%122 924
SIEMENS-1.68%118 062
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.30%116 508
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.53%114 994
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.35%49 143
