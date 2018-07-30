Log in
ILLUMINA (ILMN)
Illumina : Illumina, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/30/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-EE24AB6CAB52E.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 194 M
EBIT 2018 830 M
Net income 2018 667 M
Finance 2018 1 353 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 66,80
P/E ratio 2019 58,56
EV / Sales 2018 13,9x
EV / Sales 2019 12,2x
Capitalization 45 804 M
Technical analysis trends ILLUMINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 292 $
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francis A. deSouza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jay T. Flatley Executive Chairman
Ostadan Omead Executive Vice President-Products & Operations
Sam A. Samad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mostafa Ronaghi Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ILLUMINA37.83%45 804
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.24%94 144
DANAHER CORPORATION10.70%72 505
INTUITIVE SURGICAL42.27%59 702
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION36.22%47 369
ROYAL PHILIPS20.91%41 944
