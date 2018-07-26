Imaginatik : 26 July 2018 - New Finance Agreement (67kb)

Imaginatik PLC ("Imaginatik" or the "Company")
New Finance Agreement
Imaginatik plc (AIM: IMTK.L), the #1 ranked leader in corporate innovation management according to Forrester Research, is pleased to confirm that further to the announcement on 25 July 2018 it has signed an agreement for a £500,000 loan with VM AV Corporate Services Limited (an investment vehicle of Vin Murria).
Vin Murria continues to be in discussions to make a controlling equity investment (the "Equity Investment") at a price of between 2.5 pence and 5 pence per Ordinary Share in the Company conditional on the Takeover Panel waiving the obligation for her to make a general offer for the Company under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code.
A further announcement will be made at the appropriate time.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of Regulation 596/2014
About Imaginatik
Imaginatik is the only innovation solution provider which has combined a proven innovation program with purpose-built idea management software to enable companies to achieve breakthrough and continuous innovation at scale. Imaginatik works with leading global enterprises to build and integrate innovation management skills as a core competency. Customers include ExxonMobil, Altria, Shell, Goodyear, AECOM, Caterpillar, Novartis and Cargill.
Imaginatik is a public company traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: IMTK.L) with offices in Boston, MA, USA and Fareham, U.K.
For more information visit www.imaginatik.com.