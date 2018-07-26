Log in
IMAGINATIK PLC

News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Imaginatik : 26 July 2018 - New Finance Agreement (67kb)

07/26/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Imaginatik PLC ("Imaginatik" or the "Company")

New Finance Agreement

Imaginatik plc (AIM: IMTK.L), the #1 ranked leader in corporate innovation management according to Forrester Research, is pleased to confirm that further to the announcement on 25 July 2018 it has signed an agreement for a £500,000 loan with VM AV Corporate Services Limited (an investment vehicle of Vin Murria).

Vin Murria continues to be in discussions to make a controlling equity investment (the "Equity Investment") at a price of between 2.5 pence and 5 pence per Ordinary Share in the Company conditional on the Takeover Panel waiving the obligation for her to make a general offer for the Company under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code.

A further announcement will be made at the appropriate time.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of article 7 of Regulation 596/2014

For further information, please contact:

Imaginatik plc Angus Forrest, CEO Shawn Taylor, CFOTel: 01329 243 243

Tel: 020 7220 0500

finnCap Ltd - Nomad and broker

Jonny Franklin-Adams/Max Bullen-Smith, corporate finance Camille Gochez, corporate broking

Tel: 020 7220 9797

Peterhouse Capital Limited - Joint broker

Duncan Vasey / Lucy Williams

Tel: 020 8004 4218

Alma PR

Caroline Forde / Robyn Fisher

About Imaginatik

Imaginatik is the only innovation solution provider which has combined a proven innovation program with purpose-built idea management software to enable companies to achieve breakthrough and continuous innovation at scale. Imaginatik works with leading global enterprises to build and integrate innovation management skills as a core competency. Customers include ExxonMobil, Altria, Shell, Goodyear, AECOM, Caterpillar, Novartis and Cargill.

Imaginatik is a public company traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: IMTK.L) with offices in Boston, MA, USA and Fareham, U.K.

For more information visit www.imaginatik.com.

Disclaimer

Imaginatik plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:00:07 UTC
