Imaging3 Announces 1-20 Reverse Stock Split

Burbank, Calif., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imaging3, Inc. (OTCQB:IGNG), a development stage company targeting disruptive technologies in the medical imaging industry, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its current outstanding shares of common stock. The pre-split total shares of common stock outstanding was 319,093,077 and post-split total shares of common stock outstanding will be 15,954,907 (subject to adjustment for settlement of fractional shares, which will be rounded up to the nearest whole share).

On March 14, 2018, Imaging3, Inc. received notice from FINRA/OTC Corporate Actions that the reverse stock split will take effect at the open of business on March 16, 2018. A "D" will be placed on the Imaging3, Inc. ticker symbol, IGNG, for 20 business days to alert the public of the split.

About Imaging3 Inc.

Imaging3, Inc., founded in 1993, has developed a patented medical imaging technology, called the Dominion SmartScan™, which can produce real-time 3D x-ray images. The SmartScan technology has the potential to allow healthcare professionals to perform diagnostic and therapeutic procedures more quickly and accurately, resulting in higher throughput for the clinicians and fewer safety risks for the patient. In addition, Imaging3’s technology exposes patients to significantly less harmful radiation than current imaging technologies such as CT scans, which the company believes will allow scans to be used in many settings where there are concerns about radiation exposure. The technology also allows for greater portability, easier installation, and a significantly reduced cost burden for the healthcare system overall. Imaging3 is planning to submit a 510K application to the FDA during 2018 in order to gain marketing authorization for the SmartScan technology.

