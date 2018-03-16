Log in
IMAGING3, INC.
Imaging3 Inc : MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 3/16

03/16/2018 | 10:10am CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Medical imaging, smart greenhouses, water cleanup, cannabis business, solar and roofing, blockchain, cryptocurrency 101; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to [email protected].

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Imaging3, Inc. (OTCQB: IGNG) CEO John Hollister detailed information announced in two recent news releases.

Blockchain 360, Inc. (OTC PINK: BKLLF) President Jeff Koyen discussed what the company looks for in blockchain technology investments.

Smart Cannabis Corporation (OTC PINK: SCNA) Executive VP Don Smith announced 2017 earnings.

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) CEO Greg Lambrecht reflected on the recently attended Roth Capital Conference.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) President David Savarese discussed the company's sales process from incoming lead to successful contract.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry reported from a blockchain conference in Puerto Rico.

A complete menu of TV listings is available at the MoneyTV web site, http://www.moneytv.net.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXVIII, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $11,995.00 to $17,250.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:

Donald Baillargeon
[email protected]
949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, Imaging3, Inc., Blockchain 360, Inc., Smart Cannabis Corporation, Singlepoint, Inc., Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation and OriginClear, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
Chart IMAGING3, INC.
Duration : Period :
Imaging3, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | US45248F1030 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Hollister Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dane Medley President
Joe Biehl Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Aguilera Secretary, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
Richard J. Klug Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMAGING3, INC.0
NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC.-0.74%1 589
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLGY CO LTD-10.53%1 222
ANALOGIC CORPORATION11.70%1 173
VIEWORKS CO.,LTD--.--%361
DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ0.00%338
