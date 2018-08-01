Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  IMCD    IMCD   NL0010801007

IMCD (IMCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IMCD : completes acquisition of US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 07:01am CEST
ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1 August 2018, 07:00 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Company ("HORN"). The agreement on the acquisition of HORN was announced by IMCD in its press release of 12 June 2018.

HORN is an excellent fit with IMCD's US activities and supports the strategy of offering to its suppliers and customers an organisation with national US coverage and dedicated segment expertise.

HORN was established in 1961 and is a leading specialty chemicals distributor in the US with a focus on coatings, construction, plastics, personal care, human food & nutrition, animal nutrition, nutraceuticals and other specialties. With a head office in La Mirada, California HORN represents leading suppliers and is primarily focused on the West and South West regions of the US. In 2017, HORN generated revenue of USD 276 million, a normalised EBITDA of USD 12 million and has approximately 200 employees.

This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

About IMCD N.V.
IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 1,907 million in 2017 with more than 2,200 employees in over 45 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 37,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

For further information, please visit http://www.imcdgroup.com or contact [email protected]


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: IMCD N.V. via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMCD
07:01aIMCD : completes acquisition of US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Com..
GL
07:01aIMCD : completes acquisition of US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Com..
AQ
07/04IMCD : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/12IMCD : to acquire US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Company
GL
05/09IMCD : - Resolutions Annual General Meeting 9 May 2018
GL
05/09IMCD : reports 17% EBITA growth in the first three months of 2018
GL
05/09IMCD : Proxy Statments
CO
05/09IMCD : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the company's securiti..
CO
05/09IMCD : 1st quarter results
CO
05/09IMCD : Notices
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05IMCD NV 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 236 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Debt 2018 455 M
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 31,31
P/E ratio 2019 27,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capitalization 3 279 M
Chart IMCD
Duration : Period :
IMCD Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMCD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 60,5 €
Spread / Average Target -2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter C. J. van der Slikke Chief Executive Officer
Michel Gérard Philippe Plantevin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Kooijmans Chief Financial Officer
Arjan J. T. Kaaks Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julia van Nauta Lemke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMCD0.00%3 858
HENKEL-2.81%50 126
ECOLAB0.00%41 172
SIKA AG0.00%21 997
SYMRISE7.90%11 815
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 018
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.