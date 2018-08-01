IMCD : completes acquisition of US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Company

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (1 August 2018, 07:00 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares of US specialty chemicals distributor E.T. Horn Company ("HORN"). The agreement on the acquisition of HORN was announced by IMCD in its press release of 12 June 2018.





HORN is an excellent fit with IMCD's US activities and supports the strategy of offering to its suppliers and customers an organisation with national US coverage and dedicated segment expertise.





HORN was established in 1961 and is a leading specialty chemicals distributor in the US with a focus on coatings, construction, plastics, personal care, human food & nutrition, animal nutrition, nutraceuticals and other specialties. With a head office in La Mirada, California HORN represents leading suppliers and is primarily focused on the West and South West regions of the US. In 2017, HORN generated revenue of USD 276 million, a normalised EBITDA of USD 12 million and has approximately 200 employees.





About IMCD N.V.



IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.





Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of EUR 1,907 million in 2017 with more than 2,200 employees in over 45 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 37,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.





