IMI : Interim Results

31 Jul 2018

Interim Results, six months ended 30 June 2018

1 Excluding the effect of adjusting items as reported in the income statement and defined in note 2.

2 Operating cash flow, as described in note 9 to the financial statements.

3 Change shown after adjusting for exchange rates and excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals.

Key Points

Organic revenue 6% higher

Organic operating profit 13% higher

Statutory operating profit 7% higher

Adjusted basic EPS increased 16%

Proposed 3% increase in interim dividend

Bimba integration proceeding well

Mark Selway, Chief Executive, commented:

'The recent positive momentum in some of our most important markets continued through the first half of the year. Critical Engineering delivered increased revenues, profits and margins through a combination of rationalisation benefits and Value Engineering. Precision Engineering generated good sales and margin growth, with strong profit drop through, while Hydronic Engineering has largely completed the changes necessary to deliver substantially improved margins in the second half of the year.

'The trading outlook for the Group remains positive and in the second half of 2018 we expect organic revenue and profits to show good improvement compared to the same period in 2017. The improved results will be supported by market growth in Precision Engineering, rationalisation benefits in Critical Engineering and a stronger performance from Hydronic Engineering.

'Based on current market conditions, we anticipate full year 2018 results will be slightly ahead of current market expectations.'

