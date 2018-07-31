Log in
IMI : Interim Results

07/31/2018 | 08:18am CEST

31 Jul 2018

Interim Results, six months ended 30 June 2018

Key Points

  • Organic revenue 6% higher
  • Organic operating profit 13% higher
  • Statutory operating profit 7% higher
  • Adjusted basic EPS increased 16%
  • Proposed 3% increase in interim dividend
  • Bimba integration proceeding well

Mark Selway, Chief Executive, commented:

'The recent positive momentum in some of our most important markets continued through the first half of the year. Critical Engineering delivered increased revenues, profits and margins through a combination of rationalisation benefits and Value Engineering. Precision Engineering generated good sales and margin growth, with strong profit drop through, while Hydronic Engineering has largely completed the changes necessary to deliver substantially improved margins in the second half of the year.

'The trading outlook for the Group remains positive and in the second half of 2018 we expect organic revenue and profits to show good improvement compared to the same period in 2017. The improved results will be supported by market growth in Precision Engineering, rationalisation benefits in Critical Engineering and a stronger performance from Hydronic Engineering.

'Based on current market conditions, we anticipate full year 2018 results will be slightly ahead of current market expectations.'

A live webcast of the analyst meeting taking place today at 9:45am (BST) will be available on the investor page of the Group's website: www.imiplc.com. The Group plans to release its next Interim Management Statement on 8 November 2018.

Disclaimer

IMI plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:17:07 UTC
