Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IMFI   AT0000809058

IMMOFINANZ AG (IMFI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2018 | 02:10pm CET

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow

08.03.2018 / 14:06
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG: Share Buyback Programme 1/2018

Publication pursuant to section 65 para 1a Austrian Stock Corporation Act, section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with section 5 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018

IMMOFINANZ AG intends to carry out a share buyback programme based on the authorisation by the shareholders' meeting dated 01 June 2017 pursuant to section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act. Repurchases of shares in the course of the share buyback programme 1/2018 will be carried out by IMMOFINANZ AG or one of its subsidiaries.

Date of the authorisation by the shareholders' meeting pursuant to section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act: 01 June 2017

Date and publication of the authorisation: 01 June 2017 via the information distribution system pursuant to section 118 para 1 no 9 in connection with sections 1 no 22 and 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 in connection with section 11 Austrian Publication and Reporting Regulation &#40;now section 2 Austrian Distribution and Reporting Regulation 2018&#41;

Commencement and anticipated duration:
Expected 14 March 2018 until 31 December 2018

Class of Shares:
Bearer shares &#40;ISIN AT0000809058&#41;

Intended Volume:
Up to 15,000,000 shares, correspond to approx. 1.34% of the current nominal share capital.

Purchase price:
Maximum consideration per share &#40;highest price&#41;, both: &#40;i&#41; 15% above the average of the volume weighted daily closing prices of the previous ten trading days of the shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange&#59; and
&#40;ii&#41;EUR 2.81.
Minimum consideration per share: EUR 1.00 &#40;represented pro-rata amount of the share capital&#41;.

Form of repurchase:
Purchase via the stock exchange

Purpose of the repurchase:
Deployment of the treasury shares for legitimate purposes permitted by law and purposes in accordance with the authorisation of the shareholders' meeting dated 01 June 2017.

Consequences for the admission of IMMOFINANZ shares to stock exchanges: None

The repurchase is lead-managed by a credit institution which makes its decision on the time of acquisition independently from the Company and which has to comply with the conditions for trading as defined in article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 of 08 March 2016.

Disclosure according to section 5 para 4 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018: The details to be published pursuant to section 7 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback programme as well as amendments of the share buyback programme &#40;as the case may be&#41; to be published pursuant to section 6 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of IMMOFINANZ AG
&#40;https://www.immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/our-share/sharebuyback -programmes&#41;.

This announcement does not constitute a public offer to acquire IMMOFINANZ shares and does neither obligate the Company nor one of its subsidiaries to accept offers to purchase IMMOFINANZ shares.

For additional information please contact: Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 &#40;0&#41;1 88 090 2290
M +43 &#40;0&#41;699 1685 7290
[email protected]
[email protected]


08.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

661813  08.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=661813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMOFINANZ AG
02:10pIMMOFINANZ AG : Other admission duties to follow
EQ
01:10pIMMOFINANZ : resolves share buyback programme 1/2018
EQ
03/01IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
02/28IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
02/28IMMOFINANZ : Early extension of Executive Board contract with CFO Stefan Schönau..
EQ
02/28IMMOFINANZ : Discussions on the merger with CA Immo remain suspended for the tim..
EQ
01/31IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
01/18IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/18REAL ESTATE BUSINESS 4.0 : The large step taken by IMMOFINANZ into the Cloud
PU
2017IMMOFINANZ : with refinancing volume of approx. EUR 1.6 billion in 2017 financia..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Immofinanz Ag ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2015THE ISHARES MSCI AUSTRIA CAPPED ETF : Does Vienna Wait For You? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 271 M
EBIT 2017 156 M
Net income 2017 19,1 M
Debt 2017 3 060 M
Yield 2017 3,17%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,84
EV / Sales 2017 19,1x
EV / Sales 2018 16,9x
Capitalization 2 110 M
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | IMFI | AT0000809058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,13 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schumy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer & Member-Executive Board
Stefan Schönauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Fries Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-12.09%2 618
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.14%46 743
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.38%38 971
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.91%38 181
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.50%37 317
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-3.78%31 199
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.