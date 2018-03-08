IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Share Buyback Programme 1/2018
Publication pursuant to section 65 para 1a Austrian Stock Corporation Act,
section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act in connection with section 5
Austrian Publication Regulation 2018
IMMOFINANZ AG intends to carry out a share buyback programme based on the
authorisation by the shareholders' meeting dated 01 June 2017 pursuant to
section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act. Repurchases of
shares in the course of the share buyback programme 1/2018 will be carried
out by IMMOFINANZ AG or one of its subsidiaries.
Date of the authorisation by the shareholders' meeting pursuant to section
65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act:
01 June 2017
Date and publication of the authorisation:
01 June 2017 via the information distribution system pursuant to section
118 para 1 no 9 in connection with sections 1 no 22 and 119 para 9 Austrian
Stock Exchange Act 2018 in connection with section 11 Austrian Publication
and Reporting Regulation (now section 2 Austrian Distribution and
Reporting Regulation 2018)
Commencement and anticipated duration:
Expected 14 March 2018 until 31 December 2018
Class of Shares:
Bearer shares (ISIN AT0000809058)
Intended Volume:
Up to 15,000,000 shares, correspond to approx. 1.34% of the current
nominal share capital.
Purchase price:
Maximum consideration per share (highest price), both:
(i) 15% above the average of the volume weighted daily closing
prices of the previous ten trading days of the shares on the Vienna Stock
Exchange; and
(ii)EUR 2.81.
Minimum consideration per share: EUR 1.00 (represented pro-rata amount
of the share capital).
Form of repurchase:
Purchase via the stock exchange
Purpose of the repurchase:
Deployment of the treasury shares for legitimate purposes permitted by law
and purposes in accordance with the authorisation of the shareholders'
meeting dated 01 June 2017.
Consequences for the admission of IMMOFINANZ shares to stock exchanges:
None
The repurchase is lead-managed by a credit institution which makes its
decision on the time of acquisition independently from the Company and
which has to comply with the conditions for trading as defined in article 3
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 08 March
2016.
Disclosure according to section 5 para 4 Austrian Publication Regulation
2018: The details to be published pursuant to section 7 Austrian
Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the
course of this share buyback programme as well as amendments of the share
buyback programme (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to
section 6 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the
website of IMMOFINANZ AG
(https://www.immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/our-share/sharebuyback
-programmes).
This announcement does not constitute a public offer to acquire IMMOFINANZ
shares and does neither obligate the Company nor one of its subsidiaries to
accept offers to purchase IMMOFINANZ shares.
For additional information please contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
[email protected]
[email protected]
