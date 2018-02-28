Log in
IMMOFINANZ AG (IMFI)

IMMOFINANZ AG (IMFI)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

IMMOFINANZ: Discussions on the merger with CA Immo remain suspended for the time being - other strategic options are under evaluation, including the sale of the CA Immo shares

02/28/2018 | 01:35pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ: Discussions on the merger with CA Immo remain suspended for the time being - other strategic options are under evaluation, including the sale of the CA Immo shares

28-Feb-2018 / 13:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG today decided to continue the suspension of detailed discussions over a possible merger  between CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CA Immo) and IMMOFINANZ  for the time being and to also evaluate other strategic options.
 
Following the successful conclusion of IMMOFINANZ's multi-year reorganisation with the sale of the Russian portfolio shortly before the end of 2017, the expected improvement in corporate indicators during the coming quarters should be incorporated as best as possible in potential future negotiations with CA Immo for the benefit of shareholders. The possible merger of the two companies during the 2018 financial year is therefore no longer expected from the current point of view.
 
IMMOFINANZ intends to concentrate on further strengthening its operating development and on the benefits of its investment in CA Immo during the coming months in order to create added value for its shareholders. Independent of the possibility of a merger, activities will also include the evaluation of further strategic options - among others, the possible profitable sale of the CA Immo investment.
  
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.2 billion and covers more than 250 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com
 
For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
[email protected]
[email protected]
 

28-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000809058
WKN: 911064
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

658785  28-Feb-2018 CET/CEST

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 243 M
EBIT 2017 156 M
Net income 2017 15,6 M
Debt 2017 2 676 M
Yield 2017 3,03%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,75
EV / Sales 2017 20,1x
EV / Sales 2018 17,7x
Capitalization 2 212 M
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | IMFI | AT0000809058 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,09 €
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schumy Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer & Member-Executive Board
Stefan Schönauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Fries Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-7.91%2 706
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.54%48 029
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.65%39 886
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-4.30%39 448
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-15.38%38 776
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-1.09%32 093
