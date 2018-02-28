DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

IMMOFINANZ: Discussions on the merger with CA Immo remain suspended for the time being - other strategic options are under evaluation, including the sale of the CA Immo shares



28-Feb-2018 / 13:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG today decided to continue the suspension of detailed discussions over a possible merger between CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CA Immo) and IMMOFINANZ for the time being and to also evaluate other strategic options.



Following the successful conclusion of IMMOFINANZ's multi-year reorganisation with the sale of the Russian portfolio shortly before the end of 2017, the expected improvement in corporate indicators during the coming quarters should be incorporated as best as possible in potential future negotiations with CA Immo for the benefit of shareholders. The possible merger of the two companies during the 2018 financial year is therefore no longer expected from the current point of view.



IMMOFINANZ intends to concentrate on further strengthening its operating development and on the benefits of its investment in CA Immo during the coming months in order to create added value for its shareholders. Independent of the possibility of a merger, activities will also include the evaluation of further strategic options - among others, the possible profitable sale of the CA Immo investment.



On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.2 billion and covers more than 250 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:



For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

[email protected]

[email protected]

Following the successful conclusion of IMMOFINANZ's multi-year reorganisation with the sale of the Russian portfolio shortly before the end of 2017, the expected improvement in corporate indicators during the coming quarters should be incorporated as best as possible in potential future negotiations with CA Immo for the benefit of shareholders. The possible merger of the two companies during the 2018 financial year is therefore no longer expected from the current point of view.IMMOFINANZ intends to concentrate on further strengthening its operating development and on the benefits of its investment in CA Immo during the coming months in order to create added value for its shareholders. Independent of the possibility of a merger, activities will also include the evaluation of further strategic options - among others, the possible profitable sale of the CA Immo investment.IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.2 billion and covers more than 250 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com Bettina SchraglHead of Corporate Communications and Investor RelationsT +43 (0)1 88 090 2290M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 28-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

