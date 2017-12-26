Immune Pharmaceuticals : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The shareholders of Immune Pharamceuticals, Inc. (First North: IMNP), (the 'Company') are hereby convened to the 2017 Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') to be held on Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 4:00 PM Central European Time (CET) at the offices of Nixon Peabody LLP, 55 West 46th Street, New York, New York 10036.

The shareholders are cordially invited to review the various ways to participate at the AGM and cast their vote. Detailed information on this and the agenda items can be found in the invitation to the AGM, available on the Company's website, http://www.immunepharma.com/investor-information/sec-filings/.

Participation and Voting Rights

Shareholders registered with voting rights in the share register as of the close of business on 1 December 2017, will be authorized to participate and to vote at the AGM. Under Delaware law, shareholders are permitted to vote by proxy in the manners described below.

Shareholders who wish to participate or be represented at the AGM may:

Vote by Internet . You may attend the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IMNP. Vote by mail. Mark, date, sign and mail the Proxy Card, which you receive in the mail. Also, you may request a physical copy by e-mail to [email protected] Vote by telephone. You may vote by proxy by calling the number found on the Proxy Card, which you receive in the mail. Also, you may request a physical copy by e-mail to [email protected] Vote in person. Attend and vote at the Annual Meeting held at the location described above or online at the virtual meeting as described on your proxy card.

You will need to obtain a Proxy Card from the institution that holds your shares if you hold your shares in 'Street Name' through your broker and wish to vote at the 2017 AGM.

Items to be Voted On

The agenda includes the following proposals from the Board of Directors:

Re-elect each of Daniel Kazado and Jeffrey Paley, M.D., nominees for Class I directors, as members of our Board of Directors to serve for another two year term; Ratify the appointment of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017; Approve an amendment to our 2015 Equity Incentive Plan for employees, directors and consultants to increase the number of shares issuable under the plan from 750,000 to 3,500,000 and to eliminate the share limit on annual awards to any single participant (whether an employee, director or consultant) in any fiscal year; Ratify the filing and effectiveness of the certificate of amendment to our certificate of incorporation filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on April 12, 2017 and the one-for-twenty reverse stock split of our common stock that was effected thereby and which became effective on April 13, 2017; Hold an advisory vote on our 2017 named executive officer compensation; Hold an advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on executive compensation; and Authorize the adjournment of the Annual Meeting if necessary or appropriate, including to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Annual Meeting or adjournment or postponement thereof to approve any of the foregoing proposals.

For further details, please see the proxy statement and invitation to the AGM, which are available on the Company's website, http://www.immunepharma.com/investor-information/sec-filings/.

Further Information

For the full invitation to the AGM, including a guideline on how to provide the independent proxy with voting instructions, please visit http://www.immunepharma.com/investor-information/sec-filings/.

This is information which Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 AM CET on December 26, 2017.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Immune's lead program, bertilimumab, is a first-in-class, fully human monoclonal antibody that targets and lowers levels of eotaxin-1, a chemokine that plays a role in immune responses and attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation. By neutralizing eotaxin-1, bertilimumab may prevent the migration of eosinophils and other cells, thus helping to relieve associated inflammatory conditions. Currently, Immune is conducting two phase 2 clinical trials to test bertilimumab in patients suffering from bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis, respectively. Bertilimumab may have application in other diseases, including atopic dermatitis, immune and inflammatory hepatitis, and asthma.

Safe Harbor Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release made by representatives of Immune relating to matters that are not historical facts, including without limitation, those regarding future performance or financial results, the timing or potential outcomes of research collaborations or clinical trials, any market that might develop for any of Immune's product candidates and the sufficiency of Immune's cash and other capital resources, the continued development by Immune of bertilimumab or its determination to seek Orphan Drug designation for the pharmaceutical product of bertilimumab are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the likelihood that actual performance or results could materially differ, that future research will prove successful, the likelihood that any product in the research pipeline will receive regulatory approval in the United States or abroad, or Immune's ability to fund such efforts with or without partners. Immune undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. In addition, there can be no assurance that Immune will successfully complete its anticipated corporate restructuring, or that Immune will be able to reduce expenses, capitalize on strategic alternatives, develop its assets, and generate value for shareholders. Immune may, at any time and for any reason until the proposed spin-off is complete, abandon the spin-off or modify its terms and conditions, or consider competing, alternate or complimentary transactions or offers by third parties at the discretion of Immune's board of directors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the additional risks and uncertainties detailed in Immune's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in Immune's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and periodic reports filed on Form 8-K.

SOURCE Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information, contact: [email protected]