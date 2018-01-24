Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ImmuPharma PLC    IMM   GB0033711010

IMMUPHARMA PLC (IMM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/23 05:35:03 pm
160.5 GBp   -3.31%
08:09a IMMUPHARMA : Successful Placing to Raise £10 Million
01/18 IMMUPHARMA : Completion of LupuzorT Pivotal Phase III Study
2017 IMMUPHARMA : Grant of Options
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

ImmuPharma : Successful Placing to Raise £10 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 08:09am CET

24 JANUARY 2018

ImmuPharma PLC

('ImmuPharma' or the 'Company')

SUCCESSFUL PLACING TO RAISE £10 MILLION

ImmuPharma PLC(LSE:IMM), the specialist drug discovery and development company, is pleased to announce that, in response to institutional demand, it has completed a fundraise totalling £10 million (before expenses) via a placing of 6,944,445 new ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 144p per share (the 'Placing Shares') with new and existing investors (the 'Placing').

Key highlights:

£10 million (before expenses) raised for the Company via the issue of Placing Shares:

· Major new and existing institutional investors have participated in the Placing; and

· ImmuPharma will apply these additional funds to support future investment in ImmuPharma's P140 peptide platform. The proceeds of the Placing will also provide the Company with additional working capital.

Commenting on the announcement, Tim McCarthy, Chairman, said:'With our recent key milestone being announced confirming the completion of our Phase III trial of Lupuzor™, the Company is now at an exciting and pivotal phase of its development. We were approached by new institutions, introduced by Turner Pope Investments, keen to support ImmuPharma over the next period of growth. We are therefore delighted to be able to announce this Placing that includes both new and existing institutions to support our continued development.

The proceeds of the Placing allow the Company to make investment into potential indications emanating from the Company's P140 platform, in addition to lupus. The Placing further strengthens the balance sheet and enhances ImmuPharma's position in ongoing and future negotiations with potential partners for Lupuzor™.

We look forward to providing our shareholders with further updates regarding the Lupuzor™ Phase III trial with key data still on track to be announced before the end of Q1 2018.'

Details of the Placing

The Placing was undertaken by Northland Capital Partners Limited, the Company's Broker and Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd, who acted as Subscription Agent.

The Placing Shares will rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary Shares and application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission'). The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on Admission, and dealings are expected to commence at 8.00am on 30 January 2018.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 139,467,430 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The figure of 139,467,430 Ordinary Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ('MAR'). In addition, market soundings (as defined in MAR) were taken in respect of the Placing with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted by MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement. Therefore, those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities.

For further information please contact:

ImmuPharma plc (www.immupharma.com)

+ 44 (0) 20 7152 4080

Tim McCarthy, Chairman

Lisa Baderoon, Head of Investor Relations

Twitter: @immupharma

+ 44 (0) 7721 413496

Northland Capital Partners Limited

David Hignell, Jamie Spotswood, Corporate Finance

Rob Rees, Corporate Broking

+44 (0)20 3861 6625

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited

Andy Thacker, Corporate Broking

+44 (0)20 3621 4120

Immupharma plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:09:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMMUPHARMA PLC
08:09a IMMUPHARMA : Successful Placing to Raise £10 Million
01/18 IMMUPHARMA : Completion of LupuzorT Pivotal Phase III Study
2017 IMMUPHARMA : says last patient dosed in Phase III clinical trial of lupus treatm..
2017 IMMUPHARMA : Grant of Options
2017 IMMUPHARMA : Last patient completes dosing in LupuzorT Trial
2017 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) – Market Is Expected to Grow with Up..
2017 IMMUPHARMA : Grant of Options
2017 IMMUPHARMA : Update on LupuzorT Pivotal Phase III Study
2017 Q&A WITH TIM MCCARTHY NON-EXECUTIVE : Imm)
2017 IMMUPHARMA : Completion of Lanstead Sharing Agreement
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 0,10 M
EBIT 2017 -5,45 M
Net income 2017 -5,30 M
Finance 2017 2,40 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,08
EV / Sales 2017 2 057x
EV / Sales 2018 19,0x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart IMMUPHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
ImmuPharma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | IMM | GB0033711010 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IMMUPHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,73  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitri F. Dimitriou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Henri Zimmer President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Timothy Paul McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Tracy Weimar Secretary, Vice President-Operations & Finance
Franco di Muzio Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMUPHARMA PLC-2.35%292
GILEAD SCIENCES13.04%106 315
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.41%40 948
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.18%40 382
GENMAB13.75%11 797
BIOVERATIV INC92.49%11 230
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.