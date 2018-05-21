Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc    IMH

IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC (IMH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces CFO Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:IMH) (the “Company” or “Impac”) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Todd Taylor is stepping down to pursue other professional opportunities.  Mr. Taylor will remain with the Company until June 30, 2018 in order to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

“On behalf of the Company and our Board of Directors, I want to thank Todd for his financial leadership and many contributions during his 14 years with the Company, and his tenure as CFO the last 10 years.  We wish him success in his new endeavors,” said Mr. George A. Mangiaracina, President of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.

Today the Company also announced the appointment of Brian Kuelbs as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 21, 2018.  As CFO, Mr. Kuelbs will be responsible for overseeing financial aspects of the Company, including capital allocation, treasury services, financial planning and analysis, M&A, accounting, SEC reporting, tax and internal audit.  Mr. Kuelbs has served as Chief Financial Officer for public and privately held real estate finance companies, depository institutions and private equity backed ventures. Mr. Kuelbs joins Impac with over twenty years of leadership experience at market leading financial institutions. 

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Kuelbs stated, “I’m honored to join the Impac team and look forward to helping to drive the implementation of the senior management’s vision for the Company.  Impac offers a unique opportunity to build a market leading real estate finance company delivering exceptional customer experience and value for our shareholders.”

Mr. George A. Mangiaracina, President of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc., commented, “Brian is the latest addition to the new senior leadership team of the Company, his hire further demonstrates our ability to attract high caliber industry professionals.   Brian brings expert capabilities across a wide range of disciplines aligned with our future growth strategies within capital markets, structured and corporate finance, treasury optimization and public and private alternative investment vehicles.  Brian and I have worked across the table from each other since the early 1990’s, and I am pleased to finally be working alongside him.”

About the Company

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH or Impac) provides innovative mortgage lending and warehouse lending solutions, as well as real estate solutions that address the challenges of today’s economic environment.  Impac’s operations include mortgage and warehouse lending, servicing, portfolio loss mitigation and real estate services as well as the management of the securitized long-term mortgage portfolio, which includes the residual interests in securitizations.

For additional information, questions or comments, please call Justin Moisio, SVP Business Development & Investor Relations at (949) 475-3988 or email [email protected]. Web site: http://ir.impaccompanies.com or www.impaccompanies.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, I
05/21Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces CFO Transition
GL
05/18IMPAC MORTGAGE : Correspondent Lending Team Focuses on Service
AQ
05/10IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
05/10IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS,INC. (OTCMKT : IMPHO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations..
AQ
05/10IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
05/09IMPAC MORTGAGE : Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
05/07IMPAC MORTGAGE : Announces Upcoming Release of First Quarter 2018 Results and Co..
PU
05/07Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of First Quarter 20..
GL
04/06IMPAC MORTGAGE : Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Ti..
AQ
04/05IMPAC MORTGAGE : Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Ti..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/13Impac Mortgage Holdings' (IMH) CFO Todd Taylor on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
05/09Impac Mortgage beats by $0.50, beats on revenue 
04/10FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (04/10/2018) 
03/16Impac Mortgage's (IMH) CEO Joe Tomkinson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
03/15FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (03/15/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 152 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 17,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,27
P/E ratio 2019 3,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 181 M
Chart IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, I
Duration : Period :
IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, I Technical Analysis Chart | IMH | US45254P5089 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Tomkinson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Mangiaracina President
Rian Furey Chief Operating Officer & President-Direct Lending
Todd R. Taylor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank P. Filipps Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC-14.07%181
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD3.38%5 690
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD-0.37%5 218
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED39.41%4 499
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%4 477
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD22.09%4 110
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.