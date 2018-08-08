Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Impact Healthcare REIT PLC    IHR   GB00BYXVMJ03

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC (IHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/07 05:35:21 pm
102 GBp   -0.49%
08:12aIMPACT HEALTHCA : Notice of half year results
PU
08/06IMPACT HEALTHCA : Acquisitions update
PU
07/18IMPACT HEALTHCA : David Brooks, Non-Executive Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Impact Healthcare REIT : NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 08:12am CEST

8 August 2018

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(the 'Company' and with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

The Board of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (ticker: IHR), the real estate investment trust which gives investors exposure toa diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, in particular care homes, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday, 9 August 2018.

A Company presentation to analysts and investors will be held at 11.00am on the day at the offices of Newgate, Sky Light City Tower, 50 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5DE. The presentation will also be accessible via a live conference call and on-demand via the Company website: http://www.impactreit.uk/documents

Those wishing to attend the presentation or access the live conference call are kindly asked to contact Newgate at [email protected]or by telephone on +44 (0) 20 7680 6550.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Impact Health Partners LLP

Mahesh Patel

Andrew Cowley

via Newgate Communications

Winterflood Securities Limited

Joe Winkley

Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0000

Newgate Communications (PR Adviser)

James Benjamin

Anna Geffert

Patrick Hanrahan

Tel: 020 7680 6550

Email: [email protected]

The Company's LEI is 213800AX3FHPMJL4IJ53.

Further information on Impact Healthcare REIT is available at www.impactreit.uk.

NOTES:

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') which aims to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions and with the potential for capital and income growth, through exposure to a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate opportunities, in particular residential care homes. The Group's investment policy is to acquire, renovate, extend and redevelop high quality healthcare real estate assets in the UK and lease those assets primarily to healthcare operators providing residential healthcare services under full repairing and insuring leases.

The Group will have paid an aggregate dividend of 6.0 pence per share for the first 12 months from Admission, which equates to a yield of 6 per cent. per annum on the IPO Issue Price, payable in quarterly instalments.

The Group's Ordinary Shares were admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Specialist Fund Segment, on 7 March 2017.

Disclaimer

Impact Healthcare REIT plc published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
08:12aIMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Notice of half year results
PU
08/07IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : acquires five care homes for 12.15
AQ
08/06IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisitions update
PU
07/18IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : David Brooks, Non-Executive Director
PU
06/18IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : New Loan Facility
PU
04/27IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Net Asset Value and Dividend
PU
04/27IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Result of AGM
PU
01/11IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Acquisition
PU
2017IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Successful fund raising of £32.6 million
PU
2017IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT : Net Asset Value and Proposed Placing
PU
More news
Chart IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert George M. L. Barclay Chairman
Rosemary Boot Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Anthony Craig Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC-0.37%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION10.75%7 409
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 224
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED0.76%3 752
CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC6.38%2 147
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 137
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.