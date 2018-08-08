Impact Healthcare REIT : NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

8 August 2018

IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC

(the 'Company' and with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

The Board of Impact Healthcare REIT plc (ticker: IHR), the real estate investment trust which gives investors exposure toa diversified portfolio of UK healthcare real estate assets, in particular care homes, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday, 9 August 2018.

A Company presentation to analysts and investors will be held at 11.00am on the day at the offices of Newgate, Sky Light City Tower, 50 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5DE. The presentation will also be accessible via a live conference call and on-demand via the Company website: http://www.impactreit.uk/documents

Those wishing to attend the presentation or access the live conference call are kindly asked to contact Newgate at [email protected]or by telephone on +44 (0) 20 7680 6550.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Impact Health Partners LLP Mahesh Patel Andrew Cowley via Newgate Communications Winterflood Securities Limited Joe Winkley Neil Langford Tel: 020 3100 0000 Newgate Communications (PR Adviser) James Benjamin Anna Geffert Patrick Hanrahan Tel: 020 7680 6550 Email: [email protected]

The Company's LEI is 213800AX3FHPMJL4IJ53.

Further information on Impact Healthcare REIT is available at www.impactreit.uk.

NOTES:

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a real estate investment trust ('REIT') which aims to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions and with the potential for capital and income growth, through exposure to a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate opportunities, in particular residential care homes. The Group's investment policy is to acquire, renovate, extend and redevelop high quality healthcare real estate assets in the UK and lease those assets primarily to healthcare operators providing residential healthcare services under full repairing and insuring leases.

The Group will have paid an aggregate dividend of 6.0 pence per share for the first 12 months from Admission, which equates to a yield of 6 per cent. per annum on the IPO Issue Price, payable in quarterly instalments.

The Group's Ordinary Shares were admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Specialist Fund Segment, on 7 March 2017.