News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Impact Minerals Limited June 2018 Quarterly Report

08/01/2018 | 05:20am CEST
June 2018 Quarterly Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (OTCMKTS:IPPTF) provides the Company's June 2018 Quarterly Report.

JUNE 2018 QUARTERLY REPORT

- COMMONWEALTH GOLD-SILVER-BASE METAL PROJECT, N.S.W. (IPT 100%)

- Follow up drilling commenced at Silica Hill and Main Shaft.

- New prospects identified at Welcome Jack.

- CLERMONT GOLD PROJECT, QUEENSLAND (IPT 100%)

- IP survey completed and drill targets identified.

- Drilling commenced and announced on July 18th 2018.

- BROKEN HILL PROJECT (IPT 100%)

- Joint venture announced on July 11th 2018.

- PILBARA GOLD (IPT 100%)

- Sale of 100% of project to Pacton Gold Inc. for $350,000 cash and 2.125 million shares in Pacton.

- BLACKRIDGE GOLD PROJECT (IPT 100% and option for 95%)

- Option to acquire 95% of 4 Mining Lease Applications and 1 Exploration Licence from Rock Solid Holdings Pty Ltd, an unrelated private company: o $ 30,000 option fee for 18 month exclusive evaluation.

o $200,000 to purchase a 95% interest in the licences.

- Impact also stakes one new adjacent 100% owned licence for a combined area of 91 sq km and together called the Blackridge Gold Project.

- Previous production >185,000 ounces of gold from basal conglomerates from surface to depths of up to 70 metres in old shafts.

- Gold nuggets panned from the basal conglomerate by Impact at surface.

- Extensive areas of poorly explored basal conglomerate at surface.

- Gold-bearing conglomerates at about 100 metres below surface and at least 2 kilometres down dip from surface.

- 23 kilometres of strike and 37 square kilometres of prospective basal conglomerate on Impact's licences.

- Previous work has potentially underestimated the nugget effect. Bulk sampling programmes required.

- Bulk sampling programmes required.

6. CORPORATE

- Cash at June 30th $3.5 million.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/AW6080F7



About Impact Minerals Limited:

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is an exploration company listed on the ASX in November 2006. The Company manages extensive tenement holdings (>2,000 km2) within Australia featuring significant potential for high-grade mineral deposits of gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel and PGM's. The Directors of the Company have extensive experience in mineral exploration and a strong history of exploration success, business development and corporate management. Impact Minerals intends to build wealth for its shareholders through a vigorous campaign of project generation and evaluation with a view towards profitable mining operations. Impact Minerals intends to build wealth for its shareholders through a vigorous campaign of project generation and evaluation with a view towards profitable mining operations.



Source:

Impact Minerals Limited



Contact:

Dr Michael G Jones
Managing Director
Impact Minerals Limited
T: +61-8-6454-6666
E: [email protected]

© ABN Newswire 2018
