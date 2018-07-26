Log in
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED (IMPJ)
Impala Platinum : iMPUMELELO CP NOTE PROGRAMME 1 (RF) LIMITED - iMpumelelo - Update of the Administrators Website

07/26/2018

IMPUMELELO CP NOTE PROGRAMME 1 (RF) LIMITED

Incorporated in South Africa with limited liability under registration number 2013/211998/06 (iMpumelelo" or the "Company")

UPDATE OF THE ADMINISTRATOR'S WEBSITE

Noteholders are advised that the administrator has updated it'swebsite and all relevant documents including the latest 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements can be downloaded from the below link:

https://www.absa.co.za/corporate-and-investment-banking/structured-notes-programme/

26 July 2018

Debt sponsor

Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division)

Disclaimer

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 15:20:02 UTC
2017Palladium pierces $1,000 for first time since 2001 
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 37 919 M
EBIT 2018 0,28 M
Net income 2018 -376 M
Debt 2018 4 225 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,39
P/E ratio 2019 34,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 16 011 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 40,0  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolaas Johannes Muller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Babalwa Ngonyama Lead Independent Director
Alastair S. Macfarlane Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter W. Davey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.11%1 220
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP0.47%9 408
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 519
HECLA MINING COMPANY-13.10%1 382
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-3.81%1 380
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-20.29%233
