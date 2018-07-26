Impala Platinum : iMPUMELELO CP NOTE PROGRAMME 1 (RF) LIMITED - iMpumelelo - Update of the Administrators Website

IMPUMELELO CP NOTE PROGRAMME 1 (RF) LIMITED
Incorporated in South Africa with limited liability under registration number 2013/211998/06 (iMpumelelo" or the "Company")
UPDATE OF THE ADMINISTRATOR'S WEBSITE
Noteholders are advised that the administrator has updated it'swebsite and all relevant documents including the latest 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements can be downloaded from the below link:
https://www.absa.co.za/corporate-and-investment-banking/structured-notes-programme/
26 July 2018
Debt sponsor
Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division)
