Impax Laboratories : Amneal Launches Generic for Tamiflu® Oral Suspension

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals has launched oseltamivir phosphate for oral suspension, the company's AB-rated therapeutic equivalent for Tamiflu®, in a 6 mg/mL strength. The powder finished dosage form is made in the U.S.A. and packaged in bottles providing 60 mL of usable volume after constitution. Amneal's oseltamivir phosphate for oral suspension joins its oral solid capsule form approved and launched in July 2017.

"Approval and launch of this liquid form should be of great assistance to patients and caregivers," states Amneal EVP of Commercial Operations Andy Boyer. "With a severe flu season upon us, our product should be able to help provide relief to thousands of patients. We are pleased to provide this liquid dosage form to patients, particularly the elderly and young who are unable to use an oral solid form."

Annual U.S. sales of Tamiflu® and its generic equivalents were $956 million, according to December 2017 IQVIA™ market data.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, a privately-held company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is one of the largest and the fastest growing generics pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. Founded in 2002, Amneal now has more than 5,000 employees in North America, Asia and Europe, working together to bring high quality affordable medicines to patients worldwide. Amneal has significantly expanded its portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Impax Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPXL) announced on October 17, 2017 that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement with the resulting combined company expected to create the 5th largest generics business (by gross revenue) in the United States. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

