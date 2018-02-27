Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Imperial Brands    IMB   GB0004544929

IMPERIAL BRANDS (IMB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Imperial Brands : Cuban cigar sales hit record as China demand surges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 01:30am CET
Cigars are displayed during the opening ceremony of the XX Habanos Festival in Havana

HAVANA (Reuters) - A surge in sales of Cuba's legendary cigars in China helped manufacturer Habanos S.A.'s global revenue rise 12 percent to hit a record of around $500 million last year, the company said on Monday at the start of Cuba's annual cigar festival.

Habanos S.A., a 50-50 joint venture between the Cuban state and Britain's Imperial Brands Plc, said sales in China, its third export market after Spain and France, jumped 33 percent in value in 2017.

"Without doubt, there is potential for China to become the biggest market at a global level," Habanos Vice President of Development Jose María Lopez told Reuters after the company's annual news conference, while puffing on a smoke.

The Cuban monopoly cigar company's hand-rolled cigars, which include brands such as Cohiba, Montecristo and Partagas, are considered by many as the best in the world, and the festival attracts wealthy tobacco aficionados and retailers from all over for a week of extravagant parties and tours of plantations and factories.

Lopez said that growth in global sales of Cuban cigars last year outpaced the luxury goods market, which expanded 5 percent, according to consultancy Bain & Co. He put sales growth down to several good tobacco harvests and new products.

The Habanos executive said the outlook was also positive, given solid demand and "excellent" climatic conditions. Hurricane Irma, which wrought havoc throughout much of Cuba last year, left the western, prime tobacco-growing state of Pinar del Rio mostly unscathed.

Cigars are one of the top exports for the Cuban economy, which is otherwise struggling with decreasing aid from key ally Venezuela, a cash crunch and a pushback against market reforms.

However, the Caribbean island cannot sell its signature export to the biggest market worldwide for cigars, the United States, due to the decades-old U.S. trade embargo.

Improved U.S.-Cuba relations under former U.S. President Barack Obama stoked a boom in international travel to Cuba and boosted cigar sales on the island, with American visitors able to take home as many cigars as they wanted.

Lopez said U.S. President Donald Trump's more hostile policy toward Cuba, including tighter restrictions on U.S. travel, did not appear to have impacted sales so far. Domestic revenue rose around 15 percent last year.

"We trust that despite Trump's measures the Cuban market will continue to grow in 2018," he said.

Cigars have been Cuba's signature product ever since Christopher Columbus saw natives smoking rolled up tobacco leaves when he first sailed to the Caribbean island in 1492.

Late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro was often seen puffing on his favoured kind, the long and thin 'lancero', until he quit in 1985.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Sarah Marsh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPERIAL BRANDS
01:30aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Cuban cigar sales hit record as China demand surges
RE
02/24ASTRAZENECA : Why woodford has not lost his magic touch.
AQ
02/22IMPERIAL BRANDS : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
FA
02/08IMPERIAL BRANDS : Still on track
AQ
02/07IMPERIAL BRANDS : on Track to Meet Revenue, Earnings Expectations -- Update
DJ
02/07IMPERIAL BRANDS : says on track to meet forecasts
RE
02/07IMPERIAL BRANDS : on Track to Meet Revenue, Earnings Expectations
DJ
01/18IMPERIAL BRANDS : Doesn't Expect Material Benefit From U.S. Tax Reform
DJ
01/17Japan Tobacco working on several possible M&A deals - CEO
RE
01/03Weaker sterling spurs turnaround for FTSE 100 as oil and retailers rally
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/16SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP : Attractive Yield, Modest Growth Outlook 
01/31Big Dividend Gains Cast For January's Top 10 Healthy Consumer Defensive 'Safe.. 
01/30Consumer Defensive Sector Again Shows Just 2 Of Top 30 Rated By Broker Target.. 
01/25IMPERIAL BRANDS : This Oversold 6.4% Yielding Company With 10% Annual Growth Is .. 
01/24Tobacco in the FDA spotlight 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 8 573 M
EBIT 2018 3 598 M
Net income 2018 1 971 M
Debt 2018 11 938 M
Yield 2018 7,16%
P/E ratio 2018 12,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,47
EV / Sales 2018 4,30x
EV / Sales 2019 4,19x
Capitalization 24 935 M
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands Technical Analysis Chart | IMB | GB0004544929 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison J. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark D. Williamson Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Walter Prinz Director-Group Manufacturing, R&D
Matthew Robert Phillips Executive Director & Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS-17.42%35 508
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-2.53%161 101
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-11.12%139 477
SWEDISH MATCH9.72%7 773
ESSENTRA-11.80%1 732
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 573
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.