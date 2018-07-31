Log in
IMPERIAL BRANDS (IMB)

IMPERIAL BRANDS (IMB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/31 10:12:05 am
2883 GBp   +0.58%
09:18aImperial Brands Cuts Logista Stake to 50%, Raises GBP235 Million
DJ
08:51aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Completion of Logista sell down
PU
07/30Imperial Brands to Sell Part of Its Stake in Logista
DJ
News 
News Summary

Imperial Brands Cuts Logista Stake to 50%, Raises GBP235 Million

07/31/2018 | 09:18am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

Imperial Brands said Tuesday that it has cut its stake in Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings S.A. (LOG.MC) to 50% and has raised 235 million pounds ($308.4 million) from the sale.

Imperial Brands, which houses Davidoff, Gauloises and JPS among its portfolio, said it has agreed to sell 13.3 million shares in Logista. Following completion of the placing, Imperial Brands will indirectly hold 66.4 million Logista shares, it said.

The proceeds of the placing will be used to reduce net debt, Imperial Brands said. The FTSE 100-listed company already sold 13.3 million shares in Logista in September.

Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLDG SA 1.12% 21.58 End-of-day quote.12.57%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
IMPERIAL BRANDS 0.68% 2886 Delayed Quote.-9.46%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 8 528 M
EBIT 2018 3 486 M
Net income 2018 1 673 M
Debt 2018 11 772 M
Yield 2018 6,56%
P/E ratio 2018 14,62
P/E ratio 2019 13,97
EV / Sales 2018 4,57x
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
Capitalization 27 233 M
Chart IMPERIAL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Imperial Brands Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 32,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison J. Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark D. Williamson Chairman
Oliver Reginald Tant Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Walter Prinz Director-Group Manufacturing, R&D
Matthew Robert Phillips Executive Director & Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL BRANDS-9.46%35 752
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-18.01%131 291
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-17.25%125 487
SWEDISH MATCH49.07%9 664
ESSENTRA-5.00%1 697
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 320
