Imperial Brands Cuts Logista Stake to 50%, Raises GBP235 Million

By Adria Calatayud



Imperial Brands said Tuesday that it has cut its stake in Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings S.A. (LOG.MC) to 50% and has raised 235 million pounds ($308.4 million) from the sale.

Imperial Brands, which houses Davidoff, Gauloises and JPS among its portfolio, said it has agreed to sell 13.3 million shares in Logista. Following completion of the placing, Imperial Brands will indirectly hold 66.4 million Logista shares, it said.

The proceeds of the placing will be used to reduce net debt, Imperial Brands said. The FTSE 100-listed company already sold 13.3 million shares in Logista in September.

Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]