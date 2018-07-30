Imperial Brands : Proposed sell down of minority stake in Logista

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 13,265,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN LOGISTA

30 July 2018

Imperial Brands PLC ('Imperial Brands') announces today its intention to sell up to 13,265,000 ordinary shares (the 'Placing Shares') in Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. ('Logista', or the 'Company'). The Placing Shares are held indirectly by Imperial Brands and represent approximately 9.99 per cent of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital (the 'Placing').

The Placing Shares are being offered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild placing, which is open with immediate effect. Barclays Bank PLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc are acting as joint global co-ordinators on the Placing (together, the 'Joint Global Co-ordinators').

Following completion of the Placing, and assuming the sale of the aforementioned number of shares, Imperial Brands will indirectly hold 66,385,001 Logista shares, representing approximately 50.01 per cent of Logista's issued share capital. Imperial Brands has also entered into a 180 day lock-up restriction from settlement on its remaining Logista shares, whereby it has agreed not to dispose of any remaining shares without the Joint Global Co-ordinators' consent.

Alison Cooper, CEO of Imperial Brands commented:

'Logista continues to perform strongly and we have taken the opportunity to realise further value from the business, releasing capital to support further debt reduction. As we announced in May, we are continuing to progress opportunities to reallocate capital, initially targeting proceeds of up to £2 billion which will be used to pay down debt, deliver returns to shareholders and where appropriate, invest in our growth agenda.'

The final number of Placing Shares to be placed and the price per Placing Share will be agreed by Imperial Brands and the Joint Global Co-ordinators at the close of the bookbuild process, and the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter through an 'Hecho Relevante'. The timing of the closing of the book, pricing and allocations is at the absolute discretion of Imperial Brands and the Joint Global Co-ordinators.

