Imperial Oil Returns to Profit, Revenue Up

Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.T) returned to a profit in the second quarter after a year-earlier loss.

The Calgary, Alberta, oil company said profit in the quarter was C$196 million, or 24 Canadian cents, compared with a loss of C$77 million, or 9 Canadian cents, in the same period of 2017.

Revenue for the latest quarter increased 36% to C$9.5 billion, from the year-ago C$7 billion.

Production averaged 336,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the company said, up from 331,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2017.

The company said its upstream operations recorded a net loss in the quarter of C$6 million, compared to a loss of C$201 million. Downstream net income was C$201 million, up from C$78 million, while chemical net income increased to C$78 million.

