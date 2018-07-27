Log in
IMPERIAL OIL LTD (IMO)
Imperial Oil Returns to Profit, Revenue Up

07/27/2018

Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.T) returned to a profit in the second quarter after a year-earlier loss.

The Calgary, Alberta, oil company said profit in the quarter was C$196 million, or 24 Canadian cents, compared with a loss of C$77 million, or 9 Canadian cents, in the same period of 2017.

Revenue for the latest quarter increased 36% to C$9.5 billion, from the year-ago C$7 billion.

Production averaged 336,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, the company said, up from 331,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2017.

The company said its upstream operations recorded a net loss in the quarter of C$6 million, compared to a loss of C$201 million. Downstream net income was C$201 million, up from C$78 million, while chemical net income increased to C$78 million.

Write to Michael Dabaie at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPERIAL OIL LTD 1.66% 44.05 Delayed Quote.8.92%
WTI -0.07% 69.55 Delayed Quote.14.33%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 34 919 M
EBIT 2018 2 830 M
Net income 2018 2 342 M
Debt 2018 3 062 M
Yield 2018 1,58%
P/E ratio 2018 17,34
P/E ratio 2019 16,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 35 278 M
Chart IMPERIAL OIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Imperial Oil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPERIAL OIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 45,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Michael Kruger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Lyons Controller, Senior VP-Finance & Administration
Jack M. Mintz Independent Director
Margaret Sheelagh Dillon Whittaker Independent Director
Krystyna T. Hoeg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPERIAL OIL LTD8.92%26 991
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.72%353 906
BP8.00%149 185
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.69%116 156
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.93%103 009
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.08%66 475
