Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Impinj, Inc. Investors (PI)

08/03/2018 | 07:31pm EDT

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Impinj, Inc. (“Impinj” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to advise the SEC of the independent investigation.

On this news, Impinj’s share price fell approximately 15% during intraday trading on August 3, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Impinj securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
