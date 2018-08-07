Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Impinj, Inc. Investors (PI)

National law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central
District of California on behalf of persons and/or entities that
acquired Impinj, Inc. (“Impinj” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PI)
securities between May 7, 2018 and August 2, 2018, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants, under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Impinj investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from
the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff
in this action.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of
its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its
Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection
with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted
the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to advise the SEC of the
independent investigation. On this news, Impinj’s share price fell $3.02
per share, or 13.7%, to close at $18.97 per share on August 3, 2018, on
unusually heavy trading volume.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had engaged in
conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee
investigation; (2) that the Company lacked adequate internal and
financial controls; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing,
Defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and
prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis.
If you purchased Impinj securities during the Class Period, you may move
the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to
ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the
Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel
of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the
Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of
GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
