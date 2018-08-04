IMPINJ INC. Girard Gibbs Announces Investigation on Behalf of PI Investors

Impinj Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm for Information about their Legal Rights

Girard Gibbs LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) involving possible securities law violations.

To speak privately with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it would delay releasing its second quarter 2018 results indefinitely because it is commencing a probe into a complaint filed by a former employee. Impinj also noted that the company contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the independent investigation.

Following this news, shares of Impinj fell more than 13% on August 3, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or acquired shares of PI and would like to speak privately with a securities attorney to learn more about the investigation or your legal rights as an investor, please visit our website or contact the securities team directly at (800) 254-9493.

About Girard Gibbs

Girard Gibbs is a national litigation firm representing investors, businesses, municipalities and unions in class and individual actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have been honored for the quality of their work and legal achievements with recognition in the Best Lawyers in America list for five consecutive years.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005557/en/