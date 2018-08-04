IMPINJ INC. Girard Gibbs Announces Investigation on Behalf of PI Investors

Girard Gibbs LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) involving possible securities law violations.
On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it would delay releasing its
second quarter 2018 results indefinitely because it is commencing a
probe into a complaint filed by a former employee. Impinj also noted
that the company contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission
regarding the independent investigation.
Following this news, shares of Impinj fell more than 13% on August 3,
2018, thereby injuring investors.
About Girard Gibbs
Girard Gibbs is a national litigation firm representing investors,
businesses, municipalities and unions in class and individual actions in
state and federal courts throughout the country. The firm has recovered
over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s
largest corporations, and our attorneys have been honored for the
quality of their work and legal achievements with recognition in the Best
Lawyers in America list for five consecutive years.
