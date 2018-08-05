Log in
IMPINJ Inc : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Impinj, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

08/05/2018 | 01:52am CEST

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) ("Impinj" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's investors. The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether Impinj violated the federal securities laws by issuing false and/or misleading statements to investors and whether the Company's investors have been harmed as a result.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Impinj and would like to speak with a securities attorney to learn more about the investigation or your legal rights as an investor, please contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715 ? 1740 or visit our website at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/impinj/.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj disclosed that it was delaying its second-quarter 2018 earnings release and investor conference call, and that "[t]he Audit Committee of Impinj's Board of Directors has commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee." Following this disclosure, shares of the Company's stock declined $3.02 per share, or over 13.7% in value, to close on August 3, 2018 at $18.97.

Impinj investors and individuals with information relevant to this investigation are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 ? 1740 or via http://kaskelalaw.com/case/impinj/. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities litigation matters throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

Kaskela Law LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 ? 1585
(888) 715 ? 1740
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© Accesswire 2018
