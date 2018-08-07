Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IMPINJ Inc    PI

IMPINJ INC (PI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Impinj, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 03:31am CEST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney is investigating potential claims against Impinj, Inc. (“Impinj” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PI). This investigation concerns whether Impinj has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to advise the SEC of the independent investigation. Following disclosure of this news, the price of Impinj shares on August 3, 2018 fell by $3.02, or approximately 7%, compared to the prior day’s trading price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Impinj securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPINJ INC
03:31aKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
08/06IMPINJ INC : Impinj, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/05IMPINJ INC : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Impinj, Inc. on Behalf o..
AC
08/04Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Impinj, I..
BU
08/04INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/04IMPINJ INC. Girard Gibbs Announces Investigation on Behalf of PI Investors
BU
08/04GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Impinj, Inc. ..
BU
08/03Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Impinj, I..
BU
08/03IMPINJ INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
08/03Impinj Anticipates Reporting Stronger-than-Expected Results for Second Quarte..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
08/03Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/03/2018) 
06/19Impinj -5.5% despite Piper Jaffray target boost 
06/05Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (06/05/2018) 
05/29Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (05/29/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 112 M
EBIT 2018 -23,3 M
Net income 2018 -40,6 M
Finance 2018 26,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,38x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 406 M
Chart IMPINJ INC
Duration : Period :
IMPINJ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMPINJ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 23,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Diorio Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Brodersen President, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Peter H. van Oppen Chairman
Tom A. Alberg Independent Director
Clinton W. Bybee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPINJ INC-16.20%469
INTEL CORPORATION7.52%231 276
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 424
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.28%153 025
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.04%110 461
BROADCOM INC-15.22%93 588
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.