Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Impinj, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney is investigating potential claims against Impinj, Inc. (“Impinj” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PI). This investigation concerns whether Impinj has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to advise the SEC of the independent investigation. Following disclosure of this news, the price of Impinj shares on August 3, 2018 fell by $3.02, or approximately 7%, compared to the prior day’s trading price.

