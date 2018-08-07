Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Impinj, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney is investigating potential claims
against Impinj, Inc. (“Impinj” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PI). This
investigation concerns whether Impinj has violated federal securities
laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that it was delaying the release of
its second quarter 2018 results. The Company further disclosed that its
Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection
with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted
the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to advise the SEC of the
independent investigation. Following disclosure of this news, the price
of Impinj shares on August 3, 2018 fell by $3.02, or approximately 7%,
compared to the prior day’s trading price.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Impinj securities, have
information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby
McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected],
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
