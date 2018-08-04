Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Impinj, Inc. – PI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) resulting from allegations that Impinj may
have issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that the release of its second
quarter 2018 results would be delayed. Impinj disclosed that its Audit
Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a
complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the
Securities and Exchange Commission to advise that the investigation was
underway. On this news, Impinj’s stock price fell $3.02 per share or
13.73% to close at $18.97 per share on August 3, 2018.
