Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Impinj, Inc. – PI

08/04/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) resulting from allegations that Impinj may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 2, 2018, Impinj announced that the release of its second quarter 2018 results would be delayed. Impinj disclosed that its Audit Committee commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee, and that Impinj contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission to advise that the investigation was underway. On this news, Impinj’s stock price fell $3.02 per share or 13.73% to close at $18.97 per share on August 3, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Impinj investors. If you purchased shares of Impinj please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1394.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
