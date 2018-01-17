Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Implenia AG    IMPN   CH0023868554

IMPLENIA AG (IMPN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Implenia starts 2018 by winning orders in Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 07:05am CET

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia starts 2018 by winning orders in Germany - Residential and commercial development in Dortmund | Customer service centre for Liebherr-Nenzing in Hamburg | Total order volume in the high double-digit millions

Dietlikon/Neu-Isenburg, 17 January 2018 - Implenia has won two new building construction jobs in Germany. In Dortmund, it is building the "Berswordtstraße Neighbourhood" for Hamburg-based investor and project developer REVITALIS REAL ESTATE AG, while in Hamburg it is constructing a customer service centre for Liebherr-Nenzing. The two orders are together worth a total in the high double-digit millions.

The "Berswordtstraße Neighbourhood" is being built in Dortmund's Kreuzviertel district. Over a total of 48,000 square metres, it will house 222 apartments and 365 micro-apartments, plus commercial space and approximately 200 underground parking places. The build will take 24 months from the start of shell construction, which begins in August 2018. Implenia was chosen for the contract owing to its expertise in carrying out major projects, but also because it proposed cost optimisations to the customer in a previous project partnership, thus enabling completion of that project within budget.

At the Port of Hamburg, Implenia is building a customer service centre for Liebherr-Nenzing for around EUR 20 million (CHF 23 million). Implenia used BIM to calculate the requirements, including all trades, for construction of the office building, the workshop and the warehouse that will be used for servicing and repairing large machinery. The project needs to be ready in 18 months and will be handed over to the customer in mid-2019. "We're delighted with these contracts," says Dr. Matthias Jacob, Head of Business Unit Implenia Buildings Germany. "They show that our experience and expertise in the German market are appreciated and rewarded by our customers."

In Dortmund's Kreuzviertel district, Implenia is building a new neighbourhood, with apartments, micro-apartments, commercial space and underground parking (picture: © MPP MEDING PLAN + PROJEKT GMBH).

Implenia press contact:

Reto Aregger

Head of Communications Group

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

[email protected]

@Impleniatweet

REVITALIS REAL ESTATE AG press contact:

Daniela Börger

Press Spokesperson

Tel.: +49 40 55 43 205 274

[email protected]

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and construction services company. It also has strong positions in the German, Austrian and Scandinavian infrastructure markets. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled sectoral and regional units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With its integrated business model and specialists operating in all areas of construction, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility.

Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, currently employs more than 9,300 people around Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 3.3 billion in 2016. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at www.implenia.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IMPLENIA AG
07:05a Implenia starts 2018 by winning orders in Germany
07:02a IMPLENIA : starts 2018 by winning orders in Germany
2017 IMPLENIA : and Risa AS win complex Infrastructure job in Norway - Consortium to ..
2017 Implenia and Risa AS win complex Infrastructure job in Norway
2017 IMPLENIA : and Risa AS win complex Infrastructure job in Norway
2017 IMPLENIA : welcomes successful opening of Stoosbahn funicular railway - World-re..
2017 Implenia welcomes successful opening of Stoosbahn funicular railway
2017 IMPLENIA : welcomes successful opening of Stoosbahn funicular railway
2017 Implenia celebrates breakthrough at the Bözberg Tunnel – A key project ..
2017 IMPLENIA : celebrates breakthrough at the Bözberg Tunnel – A key project f..
More news
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 3 673 M
EBIT 2017 81,6 M
Net income 2017 33,5 M
Finance 2017 424 M
Yield 2017 2,86%
P/E ratio 2017 38,13
P/E ratio 2018 17,39
EV / Sales 2017 0,23x
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
Capitalization 1 282 M
Chart IMPLENIA AG
Duration : Period :
Implenia AG Technical Analysis Chart | IMPN | CH0023868554 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IMPLENIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 72,3  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Affentranger Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Ulrich Meister Chairman
Beat Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Corporate Center
Guido Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Chantal Balet Emery Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMPLENIA AG5.31%1 330
VINCI-0.67%61 371
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.65%44 429
LARSEN & TOUBRO5.36%29 504
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD0.78%28 699
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.12%27 498
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.