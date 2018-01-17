Implenia starts 2018 by winning orders in Germany

Dietlikon/Neu-Isenburg, 17 January 2018 - Implenia has won two new building construction jobs in Germany. In Dortmund, it is building the "Berswordtstraße Neighbourhood" for Hamburg-based investor and project developer REVITALIS REAL ESTATE AG, while in Hamburg it is constructing a customer service centre for Liebherr-Nenzing. The two orders are together worth a total in the high double-digit millions.

The "Berswordtstraße Neighbourhood" is being built in Dortmund's Kreuzviertel district. Over a total of 48,000 square metres, it will house 222 apartments and 365 micro-apartments, plus commercial space and approximately 200 underground parking places. The build will take 24 months from the start of shell construction, which begins in August 2018. Implenia was chosen for the contract owing to its expertise in carrying out major projects, but also because it proposed cost optimisations to the customer in a previous project partnership, thus enabling completion of that project within budget.

At the Port of Hamburg, Implenia is building a customer service centre for Liebherr-Nenzing for around EUR 20 million (CHF 23 million). Implenia used BIM to calculate the requirements, including all trades, for construction of the office building, the workshop and the warehouse that will be used for servicing and repairing large machinery. The project needs to be ready in 18 months and will be handed over to the customer in mid-2019. "We're delighted with these contracts," says Dr. Matthias Jacob, Head of Business Unit Implenia Buildings Germany. "They show that our experience and expertise in the German market are appreciated and rewarded by our customers."

In Dortmund's Kreuzviertel district, Implenia is building a new neighbourhood, with apartments, micro-apartments, commercial space and underground parking (picture: © MPP MEDING PLAN + PROJEKT GMBH).

Implenia press contact:

Reto Aregger

Head of Communications Group

Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77

[email protected]

@Impleniatweet

REVITALIS REAL ESTATE AG press contact:

Daniela Börger

Press Spokesperson

Tel.: +49 40 55 43 205 274

[email protected]