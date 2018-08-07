P R E S S R E L E A S E

Implenia wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland-Building projects worth more than CHF 100 million | Total contractor jobs in Rheinfelden (AG) and Deisswil (BE)

Dietlikon, 7 August 2018-Implenia has announced two major orders in the Mittelland region. Working as total contractor, the Group is building two complex real estate projects worth more than CHF 100 million in total.

In Deisswil, Implenia has been asked to undertake the conversion, renovation and new construction work at the Bernapark development on the site of a former cardboard factory. The project owner, Berna Industrie- und Dienstleistungspark AG, is building a new district for modern community living and working just outside the city of Bern. As well as homes and premises for commercial and service activities, the district will offer a daycare centre, day school, covered market, health centre, visitor experiences and several restaurants. Implenia is handling the demolition work, earthquake-proofing and conversion of existing buildings, as well as new construction work. There will be around 24,000 m2of commercial and service premises with space for more than 500 jobs, while the 173 rental apartments, totalling 17,500 m2in size, will offer standard configurations. With around 300 people from more than 40 companies currently working on site, construction logistics and security present a particular challenge. Demolition work is starting this summer, and the finished buildings will gradually be handed over to the project owner in 2020 and 2021.

In Rheinfelden, meanwhile, Implenia has been asked by project owner FR Immobilien AG to build 155 rental apartments and 3,000 m2of commercial space on the site of the former Densa veneer factory. As total contractor, Implenia is bringing several of its specialist capabilities to the project, including foundation engineering-construction pit sealing and dewatering-and decontamination. Designed by architectural firm Luca Selva AG, the new development, which is located just by the railway station in Rheinfelden, is being built to the Minergie-P standard and will have a clinker façade in tribute to its industrial heritage. Work begins in August 2018, and the apartments will be ready for occupation at the end of 2020.

These order acquisitions reflect Implenia's strong local presence and the Group's capabilities as a powerful partnerfor building construction and site repurposing.

Implenia Ltd.

Industriestrasse 24, 8305 Dietlikon, Switzerland, T +41 58 474 74 74, F +41 58 474 95 03

www.implenia.com

In Deisswil, Canton Bern, Implenia is turning a former cardboard factory into the new Bernapark residential and commercial development. (Image: GHZ Architekten AG/Truc Konzept und Gestaltung)

Implenia is building 155 rental apartments and 3,000 m2of commercial premises right by the train station in Rheinfelden, Canton Aargau. Tenants will be moving into the former Densa site by the end of 2020. (Image: Luca Selva AG, nightnurse images GmbH)

Contact for media:

Natascha Mathyl Communications Manager Tel.: +41 58 474 74 77[email protected]@Impleniatweet

Implenia is Switzerland's leading construction and constructionservices company. It also has strong positions in the German, Austrian and Scandinavian infrastructure markets. Established in 2006, Implenia can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. It brings the expertise of its highly skilled construction units together under the roof of a company active throughout Europe. With its integrated business model and specialists operating in all areas of construction, the Group can manage a building project through its entire lifecycle and deliver work that is economical, integrated and customer-centric. The focus is on striking a sustainable balance between financial success and social and environmental responsibility.

Implenia, with its headquarters in Dietlikon near Zurich, employs around 10,000 people throughout Europe and posted revenue of around CHF 3.9 billion in 2017. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found atwww.implenia.com.