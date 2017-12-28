Log in
INC Research Holdings Inc : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 2, 2018

12/28/2017 | 04:42pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of INC Research Holdings, Inc. ("INC Research" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INCR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired INC Research securities between May 10, 2017, and November 9, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/incr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On August 1, 2017, INC Research and inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv Health") announced the completion of a merger between the two companies. On November 9, 2017, INC Research reported its first financial results after combining with inVentiv Health. The Company's combined results were negatively impacted by merger-related expenses, an impairment charge and increased amortization expenses. Following this news, INC Research stock dropped $16.35 per share, or 28.43%, to close at $41.15 on November 9, 2017. The stock price continued to drop over the next three trading sessions, closing on November 14, 2017 at $34.35 per share, a total decline of $23.15 per share, or 40.3%.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Merger was not providing the benefit that Defendants stated it would; (2) inVentiv was underperforming; (3) consequently, the Company's 2017 financial performance would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about INCR's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/incr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in INC Research you have until February 2, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2017
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 089 M
EBIT 2017 489 M
Net income 2017 13,1 M
Debt 2017 2 696 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 143,67
P/E ratio 2018 45,43
EV / Sales 2017 2,33x
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
Capitalization 4 497 M
Technical analysis trends INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 51,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Macdonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Bell Executive Chairman
Gregory S. Rush Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert W. Breckon Independent Director
David Fredrick Burgstahler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC-17.78%4 497
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 232
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.32%20 456
INCYTE CORPORATION-4.45%20 367
LONZA GROUP60.25%19 964
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.231.09%12 641
