INC Research Holdings Inc : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 2, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of INC Research Holdings, Inc. ("INC Research" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INCR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired INC Research securities between May 10, 2017, and November 9, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/incr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On August 1, 2017, INC Research and inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv Health") announced the completion of a merger between the two companies. On November 9, 2017, INC Research reported its first financial results after combining with inVentiv Health. The Company's combined results were negatively impacted by merger-related expenses, an impairment charge and increased amortization expenses. Following this news, INC Research stock dropped $16.35 per share, or 28.43%, to close at $41.15 on November 9, 2017. The stock price continued to drop over the next three trading sessions, closing on November 14, 2017 at $34.35 per share, a total decline of $23.15 per share, or 40.3%.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Merger was not providing the benefit that Defendants stated it would; (2) inVentiv was underperforming; (3) consequently, the Company's 2017 financial performance would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about INCR's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/incr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in INC Research you have until February 2, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

