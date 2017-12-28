Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  INC Research Holdings Inc    INCR

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

INC Research Holdings Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of INC Research Holdings, Inc. - INCR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 03:22am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of INC Research Holdings, Inc. ("INCR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INCR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether INCR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 1, 2017, INCR announced that it had completed a merger with inVentiv Health, Inc. ("inVentiv"). The Company represented to investors that the inVentiv merger raised its expectations for revenue growth and profitability. On November 9, 2017, INCR announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter since the inVentiv merger, reporting a net loss of $88.9 million, as well as impairment charges to the Company's intangible assets.

On this news, INCR's share price fell $16.35, or 28.43%, to close at $41.15 on November 9, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC
03:22a INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of..
12/27 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Shareholders of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of I..
12/23 PRA Health Sciences Leads Other Pharmaceutical Testers With Double The Growth
12/21 INCR The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invo..
12/21 INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds INC Resea..
12/20 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of INC Research Holdings, Inc. of ..
12/19 INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, L..
12/19 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Announces the Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behal..
12/18 INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of..
12/18 RESEARCH : inVentiv Health to Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confere..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/10 INC Research Holdings 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
11/09 INC Research's (INCR) CEO Alistair MacDonald on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Ca..
11/09 Midday Gainers / Losers
11/09 INC Research misses by $0.08, misses on revenue
11/08 Notable earnings before Thursday?s open
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 089 M
EBIT 2017 489 M
Net income 2017 13,1 M
Debt 2017 2 696 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 143,67
P/E ratio 2018 45,43
EV / Sales 2017 2,33x
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
Capitalization 4 497 M
Chart INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
INC Research Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | INCR | US45329R1095 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 51,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Macdonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Bell Executive Chairman
Gregory S. Rush Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert W. Breckon Independent Director
David Fredrick Burgstahler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INC RESEARCH HOLDINGS INC-18.06%4 497
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 293
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.32%20 456
INCYTE CORPORATION-4.45%20 133
LONZA GROUP60.25%19 697
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.231.09%12 260
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.