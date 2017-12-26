Cacique Mining (OTC-Pink: GEGI) Issues Christmas Letter to Shareholders, Supporters, and Followers

TURBO, ANTIOQUIA, Colombia, Dec. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cacique Mining (aka Genesis Electronics Group) (OTC-Pink:GEGI) sister company of Inca Worldwide (aka QED-Connect) (OTC-Pink:QEDN) wishes its shareholders, supporters, and followers a happy holiday season. 2017 has been a year of significant accomplishments, positioning us for an exceptional 2018. We want to thank our shareholders for their support as we review these milestones and anticipate the exciting new goals as 2018 begins.



2017 Milestones:

1- GEGI’s OTC status change to current

2- All required mining and environmental permits obtained for Gomez Plata to begin processing operations

3- Successful completion of Gomez Plata operational testing

4- Agreement signed with Carden Capital to finance required capital needed to develop mining equipment and bring product to market, starting our Daymon Contract to deliver the pending orders. (Financing will not be created under any debt conversion or other toxic method.)

5- Mine readied for ore extraction in five months (normally requiring 10 to 12 years; https://www.gold.org/about-gold/gold-supply/how-gold-is-mined)

2018 Expectations:

1- Operational processing set to begin on large scale

2- Audit of GEGI 2016 and 2017 financial statements in January 2018 (Audit mistakenly reported earlier as completing in January 2018)

3- All necessary steps to becoming fully reported company (following financial audit) to change name from Genesis Electronics Group (GEGI) to Cacique Mining (with appropriate stock symbol change)

4- New projections posted first week of 2018

5- Realization of several other mining projects currently under negotiation

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Kate Bahnsen

CFO, Genesis Electronics Group (Cacique Mining)

About Cacique Mining

The Gomez Plata project is a gallery project. Cacique Mining Inc. and Green Mine Solutions have entered into an agreement with Inca Worldwide to grow Sacha Inchi on the land above their mines.

About Inca Worldwide

Our Inca Seeds (Roasted Sacha Inchi) contain a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, and they are rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9 antioxidants—a real Superfood!

