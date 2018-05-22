Log in
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PLC (IKEN)
Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

05/22/2018 | 12:58pm CEST
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
News & Events

News Updates

Date: 22 May 2018




Date of buy back 22 May 2018
Description of shares purchased ORDINARY SHARES
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 5,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.685
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.685
Total consideration paid ($$) 3,468.49
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 5,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 17,946,900
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		402,803,100
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.27000
Disclaimer

Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber plc published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 10:57:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Adnan bin Maaruf Chairman
Hussain Ahmad bin Abdul Kader Group Chief Operating Officer
Muda bin Mohamed Independent Non-Executive Director
Radzuan bin Abdul Rahman Independent Non-Executive Director
Kamaruddin bin Awang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INCH KENNETH KAJANG RUBBER PLC0
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.22.44%5 412
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION8.34%4 028
NORBORD INC24.47%3 553
CANFOR CORPORATION30.91%3 218
STELLA-JONES INC-9.35%2 478
