Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

News & Events

News Updates Date: 22 May 2018





Date of buy back 22 May 2018 Description of shares purchased ORDINARY SHARES Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Total number of shares purchased (units) 5,000 Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.685 Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.685 Total consideration paid ($$) 3,468.49 Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 5,000 Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0 Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 17,946,900 Adjusted issued capital after cancellation

(no. of shares) (units) 402,803,100 Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.27000 Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back