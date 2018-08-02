Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

News & Events

News Updates Date: 02 August 2018





Date of buy back 02 Aug 2018 Description of shares purchased ORDINARY SHARES Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Total number of shares purchased (units) 5,000 Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.665 Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 0.670 Total consideration paid ($$) 3,366.00 Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 5,000 Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0 Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 18,773,600 Adjusted issued capital after cancellation

(no. of shares) (units) 401,976,400 Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 4.46000 Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back