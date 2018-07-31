EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) (OTCMKTS:ICRMF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 June, 2018.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Drilling prospects within the Minnelusa Formation, Powder River Basin, Wyoming are under review



- Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) waterflood was carried out in the Borie Field to increase production and extend the field life, with will result in an increase in reserves



- Oil and gas production from the Silvertip Field increased in Q2-18



- Price received from heavy oil produced in California oilfields received a premium above WTI



- Year to date net operating cash flow surplus



- Eon Battery Minerals Division (Cobalt, Vanadium, Copper) has further acquisition opportunities under review



To view the full report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G723UB3D







About EON NRG Ltd:



EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) is a USA onshore focused energy company. The Company is targeting high impact energy exploration projects in oil, gas, and or battery minerals, supported by its 100% owned and operated long life oil and gas production assets and associated cashflow.







Source:



EON NRG Ltd





Contact:

Australia - Simon Adams, CFO Email: [email protected] Phone: +61-8-6144-0590 Mobile: +61-439-845-435 USA - John Whisler, Managing Director Email: [email protected] Phone: +1-720-763-3183 Website: www.eonnrg.com Twitter: @EonNRG