INCREMENTAL OIL AND GAS LTD (IOG)
EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) Quarterly Activities Report

07/31/2018 | 06:50am CEST
Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) (OTCMKTS:ICRMF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 June, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Drilling prospects within the Minnelusa Formation, Powder River Basin, Wyoming are under review

- Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) waterflood was carried out in the Borie Field to increase production and extend the field life, with will result in an increase in reserves

- Oil and gas production from the Silvertip Field increased in Q2-18

- Price received from heavy oil produced in California oilfields received a premium above WTI

- Year to date net operating cash flow surplus

- Eon Battery Minerals Division (Cobalt, Vanadium, Copper) has further acquisition opportunities under review

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G723UB3D



About EON NRG Ltd:

EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) is a USA onshore focused energy company. The Company is targeting high impact energy exploration projects in oil, gas, and or battery minerals, supported by its 100% owned and operated long life oil and gas production assets and associated cashflow.



Source:

EON NRG Ltd



Contact:

Australia -
Simon Adams, CFO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +61-8-6144-0590
Mobile: +61-439-845-435

USA -
John Whisler, Managing Director
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-720-763-3183

Website: www.eonnrg.com 
Twitter: @EonNRG

© ABN Newswire 2018
