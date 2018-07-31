EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) (OTCMKTS:ICRMF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 30 June, 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling prospects within the Minnelusa Formation, Powder River Basin, Wyoming are under review
- Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) waterflood was carried out in the Borie Field to increase production and extend the field life, with will result in an increase in reserves
- Oil and gas production from the Silvertip Field increased in Q2-18
- Price received from heavy oil produced in California oilfields received a premium above WTI
- Year to date net operating cash flow surplus
- Eon Battery Minerals Division (Cobalt, Vanadium, Copper) has further acquisition opportunities under review
To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G723UB3D
About EON NRG Ltd:
EON NRG Ltd (ASX:E2E) is a USA onshore focused energy company. The Company is targeting high impact energy exploration projects in oil, gas, and or battery minerals, supported by its 100% owned and operated long life oil and gas production assets and associated cashflow.
Source:
EON NRG Ltd
Contact:
Australia -
Simon Adams, CFO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +61-8-6144-0590
Mobile: +61-439-845-435
USA -
John Whisler, Managing Director
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-720-763-3183
Website: www.eonnrg.com
Twitter: @EonNRG