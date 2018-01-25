Log in
Independence NL : December 2017 Quarter Webcast

01/25/2018 | 08:19am CET

25/01/2018

QUARTERLY REPORT PRESENTATION - WEBCAST

Independence Group NL (Company) (ASX: IGO) is pleased to advise that it will be holding a live webcast of its December 2017 Quarterly Report presentation starting at 11am AEDT (8am WST) on Wednesday morning, 31 January 2018. Details of the webcast are set out below:

To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.

http://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5a529c0db8b33f20bc41f42d

Please note it is best to log on at least 5 minutes before 11am AEDT (8am WST) on Wednesday morning, 31 January 2018 to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the presentation.

Investors are advised that, in addition to the live webcast, a recording of the presentation will be available on the IGO website www.igo.com.au approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

For further information contact:

Peter Bradford

Joanne McDonald

Managing Director

Company Secretary

Independence Group NL

Independence Group NL

Telephone: 08 9238 8300

Telephone: 08 9238 8300

PAGE 1

Independence Group NL published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:19:09 UTC.

