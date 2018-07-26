Log in
INDEPENDENCE GROUP NL
07/25
4.81 AUD   +3.66%
02:35aINDEPENDENCE NL : June 2018 Quarter Webcast
PU
07/24Azumah appoints two new directors with extensive mining and proje..
AQ
07/17INDEPENDENCE NL : Appendix 3Y
PU
Independence NL : June 2018 Quarter Webcast

07/26/2018

26/07/2018

QUARTERLY REPORT PRESENTATION - WEBCAST

Independence Group NL (Company) (ASX: IGO) is pleased to advise that it will be holding a live webcast of its June 2018 Quarterly Report presentation starting at 8am AEST (6am WST) on Monday morning, 30 July 2018. Details of the webcast are set out below:

To listen in live, please click on the link below and register your details.

http://webcasting.brrmedia.com/broadcast/5b317f761d64e70d07e779ea

Please note it is best to log on at least five minutes before 8am AEST (6am WST) on Monday morning, 30 July 2018 to ensure you are registered in time for the start of the presentation. Investors are advised that, in addition to the live webcast, a recording of the presentation will be available on the IGO website www.igo.com.au approximately one hour after the conclusion of the webcast.

To facilitate the above meeting, the June 2018 Quarterly Report will be released to the ASX after market close Friday 27 July 2018.

For further information contact:

Peter Bradford

Joanne McDonald

Managing Director

Company Secretary

Independence Group NL

Independence Group NL

Telephone: 08 9238 8300

Telephone: 08 9238 8300

Disclaimer

Independence Group NL published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:34:02 UTC
