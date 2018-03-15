Log in
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (INDB)
Independent Bank Corp. : Announces a 19% Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

03/15/2018

The Board of Directors of Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a $0.38 per share dividend which represents a 19% increase over the previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The dividend will be payable on April 6, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2018.

Independent Bank Corp. has approximately $8.1 billion in assets and is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2017 to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list for the ninth consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The Company is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit www.rocklandtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 371 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 122 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 16,70
P/E ratio 2019 15,47
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,16x
Capitalization 2 035 M
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK CORP
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Corp Technical Analysis Chart | INDB | US4538361084 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 79,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Oddleifson President & Chief Executive Officer
Donna L. Abelli Chairman
Robert D. Cozzone Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barry H. Jensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin J. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP5.94%2 035
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD6.79%209 062
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%86 471
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-1.39%65 189
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-2.17%61 312
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-1.59%57 594
