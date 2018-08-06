Log in
INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS PLC (IOG)
Independent Oil & Gas : 06 Aug 2018 Issue of New Shares 6 August 2018

08/06/2018 | 08:41am CEST

Issue of New Shares 6 August 2018


Independent Oil and Gas plc ('IOG' or the 'Company) (AIM: IOG.L), the development and production focused oil and gas company, has today issued a total of 1,894,219 ordinary shares ('New Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company.

On 2 August 2018, a notice was submitted by a current employee of the Company, to exercise 1,894,219 1p options over Ordinary Shares awarded to him, pursuant to share option agreements dated 30 September 2013 and 11 November 2014.

The Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trade on AIM ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur on 9 August 2018. Following Admission there will be 125,397,356 Ordinary Shares in issue. Accordingly, this number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Certain information communicated in this announcement was, prior to its publication, inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.
Enquiries:

Independent Oil and Gas plc
Andrew Hockey (CEO)
James Chance (CFO) 		+44 (0) 20 3879 0510
finnCap Ltd
Christopher Raggett / Anthony Adams
(Corporate Finance)
Camille Gochez
(Corporate Broking) 		+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Camarco
Georgia Edmonds / Tom Huddart / Monique Perks 		+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Independent Oil and Gas: IOG owns substantial low risk, high value gas Reserves in the UK Southern North Sea. The Company is targeting a 2P peak production rate in excess of 200 MMcfd (c. 35,000 Boe/d) from its substantial current portfolio (2P Reserves of 303 bcf) via an efficient hub strategy. Alongside this it continues to pursue value accretive acquisitions, to generate significant shareholder returns. All IOG's licences are owned 100% and operated by IOG. Further information can be found on www.independentoilandgas.com

Disclaimer

Independent Oil & Gas plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:40:08 UTC
