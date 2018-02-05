Log in
INDIA CAPITAL GROWTH FUND LTD
India Capital Growth Fund : Net Asset Value Daily Estimate

02/05/2018

05 February 2018

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (the 'Company' or 'ICGF')

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value ('NAV') statement as at 02 February 2018

The Company announces its Net Asset Value per ordinary share as at 02 February 2018 was estimated to be 113.10 pence.

This estimated daily NAV is provided by the Investment Manager of the Company and is, by its nature, based on incomplete and estimated data. The making of such an estimate involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the estimated results, performance or achievements to be different from any actual results, performance or achievements.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:04:07 UTC.

