Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  India Globalization Capital, Inc.    IGC

INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. (IGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

India Globalization Capital : IGC Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 01:01am CEST

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: IGC) today announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which is the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year.

Total revenue was approximately $1.48 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to approximately $53 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase and all quarterly revenue was attributable to the legacy trading business. The consolidated GAAP net income loss for the period was approximately ($512,000), which is a GAAP EPS loss of ($0.02), compared to a GAAP net loss of ($432,000) and a GAAP EPS loss of ($0.02) for the same three months last fiscal year. The increase in loss is attributable to an increase in SG&A stemming primarily from the issuance of ESOP shares.

According to CEO Ram Mukunda, “We are focused on bringing Hyalolextm, our lead cannabinoid based alternative therapy, to market and laying the foundation to position IGC as a leader in the commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative supplements for indications such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and pain.”

“In the first quarter, we built a marketing plan to launch Hyalolextm, which is our non-FDA approved alternative cannabinoid-based product for treating the symptoms of Alzheimer’s. It comes in a liquid form and will be branded as ‘Drops of Clarity,'” he said.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a form of dementia, known for being especially devastating over time to both the patient and the caregiver. In addition, it is America’s most expensive disease, with an estimated cost to the U.S. economy of $236 billion. AD currently affects more than 5.3 million Americans and over 60% of AD patients are women. The Company intends to enter into licensing arrangements with manufacturers, to expand its reach into multiple U.S. markets and Canada.

About IGC:

IGC has two lines of business, a legacy infrastructure business and a cannabis supplement/pharmaceutical business that has developed a lead product for treating Alzheimer’s patients. The Company recently announced that it is working on using blockchain to address issues specific to the cannabis industry that address transactional difficulties, product labeling, product identification assurance (PIA), and product origin assurance (POA). The company is based in Maryland, USA.
Our website: www.igcinc.us. Twitter @IGCIR

Forward-looking Statements:

Please see forward looking statements as discussed in detail in IGC's Form 10K for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, and in other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO FOLLOW

 
India Globalization Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in USD, except share data)

   

June 30,
2018
(Unaudited)

March 31, 2018
(Audited)

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,020,859 $ 1,658,496
Accounts receivable, net of allowances 1,988,204 557,813
Inventories 649,603 486,497
Investments held for sale 147,500 147,500
Other current assets   352,942   354,641
Total current assets $ 4,159,108 $ 3,204,947
Long-term assets:
Intangible Assets 132,647 127,826
Property, plant and equipment, net 5,968,896 6,236,839
Investments 795,275 798,922
Other non-current assets   460,412   484,562
Total long-term assets $ 7,357,230 $ 7,648,149
Total assets $ 11,516,338 $ 10,853,096
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade payables 1,472,536 52,270
Other current liabilities 426,199 493,684
Notes payable   1,800,000   1,800,000
Total current liabilities $ 3,698,735 $ 2,345,954
Non-current liabilities:
Loans – others 226,375 427,500
Other liabilities   14,169   14,896
Total non-current liabilities $ 240,544 $ 442,396
Total liabilities $ 3,939,279 $ 2,788,350
Stockholders' equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.0001 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; and 30,764,192 and 31,038,473 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

$ 64,248,109 $ 63,917,035
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,363,020 ) (2,056,556 )
Retained deficit   (54,308,030 )   (53,795,733 )
Total equity attributable to Parent $ 7,577,059 $ 8,064,746
Non-controlling interest  

-

 

-

Total stockholders' equity $ 7,577,059 $ 8,064,746
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,516,338 $ 10,853,096
 

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in our quarterly report on Form 10Q.

 
 

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in USD, except number of shares)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2018   2017
 
Revenues $ 1,477,540 $ 52,926
Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation) (1,435,598 ) (6,880 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses (553,645 ) (442,315 )
Operating loss $ (511,703 ) $ (396,269 )
Other expense, net   (593 )   (36,191 )

Loss before income taxes and minority interest attributable to non-controlling interest

$ (512,296 ) $ (432,460 )
Income taxes benefit/(expense)   -   -
Net loss $ (512,296 ) $ (432,460 )
Non-controlling interests in earnings of subsidiaries   -   (319 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (512,296 ) $ (432,141 )
Loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic and Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 )

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing earnings per share amounts:

Basic and Diluted 30,981,422 25,865,307
 

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in our quarterly report on Form 10Q.

 


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITA
01:01aINDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended ..
BU
07/26FREE POST EARNINGS RESEARCH REPORT : Nucor's Revenue Surged 25%; Delivered Highe..
AC
07/25INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Announces “Drops of Clarity” Marke..
BU
07/10IGC ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS : August 6, 2018
BU
06/21INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year En..
AQ
06/21INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
06/12INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : Cannabis Trends are Leading to Greater Consumer Sp..
PR
06/05INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : Cannabis Product Sales Expected to Re-accelerate T..
PR
05/15INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (f..
AQ
05/04INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/22More on India Globalization Capital's FY results 
06/22India Globalization Capital reports FY results 
06/07Canada poised to approve marijuana sales 
05/17NYC sees marijuana revenue stream 
03/13India inflation eases at 4.44% in February, relief to bond investors 
Chart INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
India Globalization Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ram Mukunda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard K. Prins Chairman
Claudia Grimaldi Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jagadeesh Rao Scientific Officer
Sudhakar Venkatraya Shenoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.-56.89%10
GILEAD SCIENCES8.74%101 199
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.81%44 736
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.11%38 991
GENMAB7.34%10 490
BEIGENE LTD (ADR)85.98%10 196
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.