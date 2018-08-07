India Globalization Capital : IGC Announces Results of its 2018 Annual Stockholders Meeting

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) announces that
during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for, and convened on
August 6, 2018, voting on all matters as disclosed on the Definitive
Proxy on Form 14A filed with the SEC on July 6, 2018 were passed. Only
stockholders of record on the record date of July 5, 2018 were entitled
to and were being requested to vote. At the Annual Meeting, the
following proposals were approved: (i) the election of Richard Prins to
the Company’s board of directors, (ii) the proposal to ratify Manohar
Chowdhry & Associates (“MCA”) as the Company’s independent registered
public accounting firm for the 2019 fiscal year, and (iii) approval to
adjourn the meeting if necessary.
After voting was completed, IGC provided a corporate commentary that is
Hyalolex Initiatives / Drops of Clarity Program
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a form of dementia. It is known as America’s
most expensive disease, with an estimated cost to the U.S. economy of
$236 billion. AD currently affects more than 5.3 million Americans and
over 65% of AD patients are women.
We are pleased to launch our first marketing and branding campaign,
titled ‘Drops of Clarity’ in support of Hyalolex, our product whose
active ingredients have been shown to be beneficial for patients
suffering from tested on Alzheimer’s.
Our program will highlight the potential benefits of Hyalolex as a
supplement to authorized cannabis physicians as well as to caregivers
and patients via both a digital format and through grassroots outreach.
We expect to utilize this methodology, in conjunction with licensing
arrangements with manufacturers, to expand our reach into multiple U.S.
markets and Canada.
Blockchain Initiatives / Product Labeling, Identification and Origin
Assurance
The Company is focused on the development of a QR code-based system that
allows patients to access a website with information on our alternative
medicine products, specific per state. As the number of states in which
the product is available increases, we expect to expand the backend to a
blockchain that allows for inputs directly from growers, processors, and
dispensaries. This information will collectively display product
identification and product origination by providing the patient with
information regarding the origin, chemicals, and processes used to
manufacture the product. We expect to expand the QR code-based system in
several phases over fiscal 2019.
About IGC
IGC has two lines of business, a legacy infrastructure business and a
cannabis pharmaceutical business that has developed a lead product for
treating Alzheimer’s patients. The Company recently announced that it is
working on using blockchain to address issues specific to the cannabis
industry that address transactional difficulties, product labeling,
product identification assurance (PIA), and product origin assurance
(POA). The company is based in Maryland, USA.
