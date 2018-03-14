Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Inditex SA    ITX   ES0148396007

INDITEX SA (ITX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Inditex : Fiscal Year 2017 Net Profit Rose on Strong Performance at All Stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 07:40am CET

By Anthony Shevlin

Spain's Inditex (ITX.MC) said Wednesday that net profit for fiscal 2017 rose due to strong performances across all of its stores.

The company, which owns the Zara chain of stores, said net profit for the year ended Jan. 31 was 3.37 billion euros ($4.16 billion) compared with EUR3.16 billion in the previous period. The company said its net profit in the fourth quarter was EUR1.03 billion, ahead of analysts' estimate of EUR1.01 billion.

Sales for the year increased 9% to EUR25.34 billion, driven by the solid performance of its Zara stores, where sales rose 7%. Earnings before interest and taxes were EUR4.31 billion, compared with EUR4.02 billion the previous year.

The company said it plans to pay a dividend of EUR0.75 a share, up from EUR0.68 a share the previous year.

In addition, Inditex said it has appointed Carlos Crespo as chief operating officer.

The company sees ordinary capital expenditure of around EUR1.50 billion for 2018, driven mainly by the addition of new space in prime locations. Inditex says it expects 4% to 6% growth in new space at prime locations in subsequent years in conjunction with its global online sales rollout.

For fiscal 2018, the company estimates space growth in prime locations of around 6% net of absorptions. The company expects 350 to 400 gross openings and the selective absorption of around 200 during the year.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDITEX SA
07:40aINDITEX : Fiscal Year 2017 Net Profit Rose on Strong Performance at All Stores
DJ
03/13Fashion chain French Connection says close to turning business around
RE
03/05INDITEX : Zara Turns to Robots as In-Store Pickups Surge
DJ
02/15XPO LOGISTICS : expects 750,000 European home deliveries for 2018
RE
02/14H&M struggles to reassure investors as store sales sag
RE
02/12HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M drops reinvestment plan, proposes unchanged dividend
RE
02/09Boohoo investors see share slump as 'storm in a teacup'
RE
01/31KARL-JOHAN PERSSON : H&M to close more stores in 2018 as online shift hurts
RE
01/31INDITEX : H&M Expands Transformation Plan as Lower Footfall Continues to Weigh
DJ
01/25INDITEX : Zara débuts pop-up store focused on online orders in London
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/22EUROSTOXX 50 DAILY : Lower Values After Disappointing PMI Data 
02/01H&M : How Cheap Is Cheap Enough? 
01/12Zara and Delta slip up in China 
2017Industria de Diseno Textil Inditex SA ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
2017Industria de Diseno Textil Inditex SA ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 384 M
EBIT 2018 4 274 M
Net income 2018 3 355 M
Finance 2018 6 616 M
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 22,52
P/E ratio 2019 21,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,72x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 75 610 M
Chart INDITEX SA
Duration : Period :
Inditex SA Technical Analysis Chart | ITX | ES0148396007 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INDITEX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 32,8 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Amancio Ortega Gaona Non-Executive Director
Carlos E. D. L. M. Bernaldo de Quirós Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDITEX SA-16.30%93 411
KERING-1.55%60 236
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-5.29%42 698
ROSS STORES-4.04%29 429
ZALANDO7.29%14 470
GAP-5.34%12 860
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.